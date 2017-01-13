My resolution: Visit more breweries

One of my New Year's resolutions is to visit more breweries. I know, it sounds hard, but I am committed. During the past year, I have been up and down trying to find a way to get a definitive way to catalog all the breweries there are in Chicagoland.

I want know without having to scour individual brewery websites whether they have a taproom, kitchen or if they even are open for business yet.

I was at a media event recently and got a chance to talk to Tom White, cofounder of The Hop Review, one of my favorite beer blogs because it is based in Chicago. I was complaining to him about this problem, and he said, "You know we are already doing that, right?"

Instead of reinventing the wheel, I am just going to point to their already great work of keeping track of the boom in Chicago brewing. Check out their website to find the most comprehensive, up-to-date and reliable brewery list for Chicagoland <a href="http://thehopreview.com/blog/chicago-brewery-list" target="_blank">here</a>. They also have a list of certified craft beer bars, and I will be writing up a crawl for these as well.

"The Hop Review's Comprehensive Beer Map of Chicago started as a way for us to keep track of the insane growth in the local beer scene," White said. "We realized there was no consistently updated resource for locals and visitors alike to explore the constantly evolving Chicagoland brewery landscape. Led by tips from our readers, as well as our own explorations, the map now includes over 160 breweries, as well as up-to-date tap room, kitchen and tour information."

This week, I've worked up a brewery crawl based on their map. The first stop is Imperial Oak Brewing, 501 Willow Blvd., Willow Springs. The taproom is just off the Metra BNSF line Willowbrook station, and you easily could pop in there on your way home from work.

It is tucked into this cozy little apartment complex I thought would make it a perfect neighborhood bar. Walking inside it had the same feel, with a glass garage door providing tons of light and an all-wood, old school bar and taps. But what separated it from just another cool space was some incredible beers. Stacked on top of some serious good time vibes, they also reference "nerd" culture in what they do. I had a chance to sample their gin-barrel aged Admiral Ackbeer-It's a Trap! Belgian Dubbel. It lived up to the terrific name bestowed on it by a terrific brewery. Check out Bitter Monk Belgian IPA when you go.

The next stop on the way north through this jungle of the western suburbs is friend of the column Miskatonic Brewing Company, 1000 N. Frontage Road C, Darien. It's just off I-55; probably not 10 minutes away. Miskatonic Brewing still is rocking out a fine selection of beers, and I would recommend in a second whatever might be on tap when you go. Along with a great bar, high tables and a slightly quieter room with board games and pub tables, they have a patio. That might not be what you are looking for in January, but they provide plenty of space to stretch out and enjoy a pint of well-crafted beer. I had the Antsy Prole Coffee Porter on my way through in late November, and it was a perfect companion to a crisp afternoon. Grab a growler while you are there with their classic silhouette branding.

Just up the street from this stop is recently rebranded Myths and Legends Brewing Company, 1115 Zygmunt Circle, Westmont. Look for their awesome VW van in the driveway of this industrial park taproom. Myths and Legends has some of the best artwork in the business and is one of the only breweries that sells posters of its labels. But none of that would matter if they didn't make great beers as well. I had a smattering of different beers while I was there, but the ones that stood out were their King's Tree Imperial Stout and King Ghidora Double IPA. Check out Scylla's Grasp Pale Ale while you are there. This was the first beer I had from these guys, and I was hooked from then on.

The last stop on our crawl through the western suburbs was Noon Whistle Brewing, 800 E. Roosevelt Road C, Lombard. Noon Whistle focuses almost exclusively on session beers. They're all about 5 percent ABV, which made it easy to sample through. I have had some of their beers recently in cans with some ultra-hip designs and was just as impressed with what was inside the can as the outside. I had Bernie Milk Stout, Cozmo APA and M-punk Mosaic Red Ale — which were all well worth the price of admission. They also have a whole host of beers that probably won't make the canning line anytime soon available at the taproom. Check out Bernie Milk Stout while you are there. They also collaborate with a local cheese maker to turn some of their beers into handmade cheese.

Name: Bernie Milk Stout from Noon Whistle Brewing

ABV: 5.0 percent

IBUs: N/A

Style: Milk Stout

Notes: Dark and delicious with a full body and sweet hints of chocolate and roasted barley; a great dessert beer.

Would Go Well With: Roasted potatoes, steak with mushrooms or beef stew.

Where to Buy: The Open Bottle in Tinley Park or Binny's Beverage Depot in various locations sell a 6 pack of 12-ounce cans for $9.99.

Name: Wise Fool IPA from Miskatonic Brewing Company

ABV: 7.0 percent

IBUs: 65

Style: IPA

Notes: A Vienna malt hopped with Styrian, Warrior, Cascade and Centennial.

Would Go Well With: While at the taproom, you can order well known Chuck's Southern Comforts Cafe to be delivered. Pair with a brisket sandwich with a slightly spicy, sweet barbecue sauce.

Where to Buy: The Open Bottle in Tinley Park or Binny's Beverage Depot in various locations sell a 6 pack of 12-ounce cans for $9.99.