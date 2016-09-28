Flesor’s Candy Kitchen is a vintage gem

Fall officially arrived last week. It should mean cooler temperatures, falling leaves and shorter days. But, in our case, we still have the warmer weather, mosquitoes and, of course, those pesky flies that like to draw blood.

Fall also is a time when parents and students are traveling to and from colleges. If you're going south for a weekend visit, I recommend stopping in Tuscola. Of course, you can shop at the outlets, but take time to travel into the village and try Flesor's Candy Kitchen. It is a quaint bistro, soda fountain and candy shop.

Flesor's is located on the corner of Main and Sale in downtown Tuscola, a luxurious brick building with "Coca Cola 5 cents" painted on the side. Inside, the walls are lined with gorgeous walnut cabinetry and stained-glass windows. Quaint wooden booths, glass display cases filled with homemade candies and a soda fountain are a step back in time. The soda fountain bar is topped with marble; the stools are made of wood and metal.

The owners are Ann and Devon Flesor, granddaughters of a Greek immigrant, who decided to restore their grandfather's 1901 candy store.

This year, they made some significant changes to their historic building. They have expanded not only their dining area but their menu as well.

Located in their new addition will be a larger candy kitchen, a library from which you can borrow or exchange from a large selection of books, many beautiful antique pieces and a small room for private meetings. The old popcorn maker is now located in the addition.

I began with a warm, rich and creamy butternut squash soup with a homemade chicken salad sandwich. The soup was pure comfort food. Dave opted for their special pot roast with roasted potatoes and carrots.

Their homemade candy is out of this world. It tastes better than Fannie May! Rich, creamy turtles, hand-dipped apricots, caramel apples, chocolate covered cherries and chocolate barks are all homemade, hand-dipped using fine Swiss chocolate.

They make their homemade ice cream for their sodas, malts and sundaes, too. There is absolutely no skimping at all!

The bistro serves a wide variety of food, including daily specials, too.

They are open daily from 6 a.m. to 5 p.m. and serve breakfast from 6 a.m. to 10 a.m. Lunch is served from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Flesor's Candy Kitchen is located at 101 W. Sale St., Tuscola. Call 217-253-3753 or visit them online at flesorscandy.com.

Soon it will be time to get out those wonderful fall recipes like soups, stews, roasted meats and any dessert that contains apple or pumpkin. I am looking forward to restaurants that serve those delicious and creative fall entrees.

Dave and I went to Rigo's Cafe in Kankakee last week and tried one of Rigo's delicious fall specials.

We began with a beautiful portobello crepe: a crepe stuffed with smoked Gouda cheese, portobello mushrooms and sun-dried tomatoes, delicately sauteed with onions and garlic, then topped with a lovely port wine sauce. This appetizer is now my favorite of all; the blending of the vegetables with the port wine sauce was just incredible.

Choosing between the soup and the salad was easy; Rigo prepared a beautiful three pepper soup that was sensational. It was a creamy soup made with bits of red, yellow and orange peppers. It was both a tad sweet and a little spicy. This was a lovely fall soup that paired perfectly with our entrees.

Dave chose the steak, doubled baked potatoes and steamed vegetable. I was excited to try the nightly special of pork loin stuffed with cream cheese, cranberries and pecans drizzled lightly with a cassis sauce. Cassis sauce is delicious and made with a little blackberry liqueur, a tad of nutmeg, and a pinch of orange peel. The blending of these ingredients with the stuffed pork was delightful. The entree was served with garlic mashed potatoes and vegetables.

Of course, I could not pass up Rigo's creme brulee. This is a must-have dessert. It's a warm, creamy custard that, when browned with a small torch, not only smells delicious, but covers the custard with a very caramel-like, crusty coating.

Rigo's Cafe is located at 164 N. Schuyler Ave., Kankakee. Hours are 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. daily. Call 815-802-1200 for reservations. (I recommend it on the weekends.)

This weekend, the Bradley Bourbonnais Sportsmen's Club starts its chicken dinners. The dates are Oct. 1, Nov. 12, Jan. 21 and March 18. Dinners are served from 5 to 8:30 p.m. The bar is open to the public. For more information, call 815-937-0870 or check out their webpage at bradleybourbonnaissc.com.