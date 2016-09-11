Oktoberfest is almost here

<p class="MsoNormal" style="text-indent: .5in;">Oktoberfest is here again. Don't let the date fool you. Oktoberfest starts on Sept. 17 and runs through Oct. 3. Oktoberfest is the biggest beer festival in the world that takes place every late September-early October in Munich, Germany. Only a few breweries that still are based in Munich/Bavaria are allowed to pour their beers under the tents during the gigantic Octoberfest celebration. More than six million people will flock to Munich during this week to partake in the festivities.</p><p class="MsoNormal" style="text-indent: .5in;">We have our own Oktoberfest celebration here in Kankakee County in Manteno. This year, Manteno's Oktoberfest will be held Sept. 22-25 that includes family activities, a carnival, volleyball tournament, city wide garage sales, animal parade, lighted parade, and of course beer under the tent Thursday, Friday and Saturday night featuring band showcase, bags tournaments, Strong Man, Woman or Child competitions. BrickStone also will be pouring their beer on Friday night, which is reason enough for me to make it out.</p><p class="MsoNormal" style="text-indent: .5in;">Make sure to stop by Hoppy Pig, just south of North Street in Bradley, on Oct. 1. The fine people at Hoppy Pig are throwing their own Oktoberfest Celebration with at least 10 different Oktoberfest beers available on tap, as well as German cuisine, and you can take home your own Munich-style stein. I definitely will be there for this awesome time.</p><p class="MsoNormal" style="text-indent: .5in;">I was so impressed with Hailstorm's marzen this year, I reached out to Brandon Banbury on how they did it.</p><p class="MsoNormal" style="text-indent: .5in;">"I think the beer came out better this year than in years past. I brewed it mid-spring and lagered it until August, similar to the way it was traditionally brewed in Bavaria. It really tied up a tank for a long time, but the result was worth it." Brandon Banbury, head brewer at Hailstorm Brewing.</p><p class="MsoNormal">Name: Take Me to Your Liter from Hailstorm</p><p class="MsoNormal">ABV: 5.6 percent</p><p class="MsoNormal">IBUS: 24</p><p class="MsoNormal">Style: Marzen/Oktoberfest</p><p class="MsoNormal">Notes: The best of the American malty marzens. This beer has all the caramel, toffee, and weird little spiced twist this style has to offer.</p><p class="MsoNormal">Would Go Well With: Soft giant pretzel with mustard or melty cheese.</p><p class="MsoNormal">Where to Buy: Liquor World, Open Bottle in Tinley Park 4 pack of 16 oz cans for $9.99, or grab a growler or a stein of it at the taproom in Tinley Park.</p><p class="MsoNormal">Name: Oktoberfest from Great Lakes Brewing</p><p class="MsoNormal">ABV: 6.5 percent</p><p class="MsoNormal">IBUS: 20</p><p class="MsoNormal">Style: Marzen/Oktoberfest</p><p class="MsoNormal">Notes: "Prost! Our take on this classic German style is a celebration of maltiness — packed with rustic, autumnal flavors to put a little more oomph into your oom-pah-pah" according to the brewery</p><p class="MsoNormal">Would Go Well With: "Roast pork loin, potato pancakes, and wiener dog race," According to the brewery.</p><p class="MsoNormal">Where to Buy: Liquor World 6 pack of 12 oz bottles $10.99.</p><p class="MsoNormal">Name: Oktoberfest from Bell's</p><p class="MsoNormal">ABV: 5.5 percent</p><p class="MsoNormal">IBUS: N/A</p><p class="MsoNormal">Style: Marzen/Oktoberfest</p><p class="MsoNormal">Notes: Smooth and highly drinkable, Octoberfest opens the door to the coming autumn with a light, dry toasted malt note without too much sweetness.</p><p class="MsoNormal">Would Go Well With: Schnitzel, sauerkraut, oompa music, and a good time.</p><p class="MsoNormal">Where to Buy: Hoppy Pig on tap 16 oz pour for $5.</p><p class="MsoNormal">Name: Atom Smasher from Two Brothers</p><p class="MsoNormal">ABV: 7.7 percent</p><p class="MsoNormal">IBUS: 22.6</p><p class="MsoNormal">Style: Oak Aged Marzen/Oktoberfest</p><p class="MsoNormal">Notes: "Toasty malts, caramel, toffee, and earthy hops" according to the brewery</p><p class="MsoNormal">Would Go Well With: "Hearty spicy food, chicken, sausage, pork, almond biscotti, spice cake and pine nuts," according to the brewery.</p><p class="MsoNormal">Where to Buy: Liquor World, Berkots, Jewel 6 pack of 12 oz bottles for around $11</p><p class="MsoNormal" style="tab-stops: center 3.25in;">Name: Oktoberfest from Hacker-Pschorr</p><p class="MsoNormal">ABV: 5.8 percent</p><p class="MsoNormal">IBUS: N/A</p><p class="MsoNormal">Style: Marzen/Oktoberfest</p><p class="MsoNormal">Notes: "The original boasts a golden amber color, typical malt aromas, define by the various malting barley from the Bavarian countryside, complemented by a pleasantly light hoppy note – a taste sensation for every beer connoisseur." According to the brewery.</p><p class="MsoNormal">Would Go Well With: Bavarian cuisine like Schnitzel, Knodel, Sauerkraut, Wurst, Mustard</p><p class="MsoNormal">Where to Buy: Liquor World 12 pack of 12 oz bottles $17.99.</p>