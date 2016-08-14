Roasted cherry tomatoes and couscous

Large red tomatoes, the kind we used to slice into huge, thick rounds for sandwiches and eating covered in French dressing, seem to at a premium these days. Hard to grow and even harder to find at local stands. A few years of bad tomato growing weather can almost make us forget what the homegrown orbs taste like. But we always seem to have an abundance of the little guys, the salad and cherry tomatoes.

If you planted more than a couple of these prolific, indeterminate tomatoes, you might be cradling a quart of them in the bottom of your shirt every time you come in from the garden. This is the time of year when I roll my eyes every time Bill says, "You've got a lot of those cherry tomatoes to pick." Why do the squirrels never choose these to chomp on?

So, what do we do with them? We eat a few whenever we walk through the kitchen, but the bulk of them disappear when I roast them and use them on salads, in pasta dishes and now in this new couscous dish inspired by Yotam Ottelengho.

Two recipes are older ones, and two are brand new and I think, very exciting. The juices created when roasting these small tomatoes are essential to the success of the dishes, so keep every drop of it and scrape it from cutting boards and rimmed baking sheets, to add the intensity of flavor that will make these dishes sing. Bon Appetit.

ROASTED VEGETABLE PASTA

Serves 2

½ pounds pasta, cooked

8 Compari (salad-sized, not cherry) tomatoes, halved

12 cherry tomatoes, halved

2 bulbs shallots

4 cloves garlic, minced

6 mushrooms, sliced

Extra virgin olive oil

Salt and freshly ground pepper

4 ounces goat cheese, cut into small cubes or broken up

Preheat the oven to 400. On a heavy rimmed baking sheet, arrange the tomatoes, shallots and mushrooms. Mix the garlic into about 2-3 tablespoons of olive oil and drizzle it over the vegetables. Salt and pepper heavily. Place the tray in the oven to roast. Watch the mushrooms and garlic, stirring occasionally to keep them from scorching.

Meanwhile, bring a large pot of salted water to a boil and cook the pasta al dente. Drain the pasta, reserving a cup or so of the pasta water. Add the goat cheese, a couple of tablespoons of olive oil and enough pasta water to the cooked pasta to melt and distribute the goat cheese. Salt and pepper to taste.

Plate the hot pasta and top with the roasted, browned and caramelized vegetables and drizzle the liquid from the roasting pan over the top. Serve with fresh basil if desired.

HEIRLOOM TOMATO and COUS COUS SALAD

Cooked portions:

1 cup dry Israeli couscous (the round kind)

1 packet Sazon seasoning mix

1 teaspoon Salt

3 cups water

Bring the seasoned water to a boil and add the couscous. Cook until al dente, drain and cover. Set aside.

8 Campari salad tomatoes, halved

1 tablespoon extra virgin olive oil

2 teaspoons white balsamic vinegar

Salt and pepper

1 teaspoon brown sugar

Preheat the oven to 350. Place the tomatoes cut side down on a baking sheet. Drizzle with the oil, vinegar and salt and pepper. Roast the tomatoes until they begin to caramelize. Sprinkle them with the brown sugar and scoop some of the liquid over them. Continue roasting until the tomatoes are dryish and browned, and the liquid in the pan is bubbling and browning. Let cool a bit.

FRESH PORTION:

1/2 cup each, orange, brown, and green or yellow cherry tomatoes, halved

Salt and pepper

2 tablespoons white balsamic vinegar

2 tablespoons extra virgin olive oil

1 teaspoon brown sugar

2 tablespoons finely chopped herbs (tarragon, chives and dill)

Combine the tomatoes, oil, vinegar, sugar and herbs in a small bowl and toss.

2 cups mixed baby greens

½ cup crumbled gorgonzola cheese

Divide the greens between four salad bowls, mix some of the couscous with the fresh tomatoes and add this over the greens. Scatter the roasted tomatoes over the top and drizzle with the juices from the pan. Sprinkle the cheese and serve.

PANZANELLA SALAD

Double the recipe for a family.

½ large loaf heavy Italian Farmer's Market bread

1 tablespoon extra virgin olive oil

1/2 teaspoon garlic powder

3 cups mixed tomatoes (cherry, salad, red, yellow, orange)

1/3 cup red onion, thinly sliced

12 fresh basil leaves

1/3 cup freshly grated Parmesan

2 tablespoons capers

2 tablespoons diced green and black olives

1 ½ tablespoons balsamic vinegar

3 tablespoons extra virgin olive oil

1 teaspoon sugar

Salt and pepper

Preheat the oven to 400. Cut the bread into bite sized cubes and place it in a pile on a rimmed cookie sheet. Drizzle it with olive oil and toss it lightly with your fingers to coat. Spread it out and sprinkle it with the garlic powder. Bake until crispy and getting golden on the edges.

Meanwhile, combine all of the remaining ingredients in a large bowl and toss to coat well. Serve this mixture at room temperature, adding the bread just before serving. Keeping the bread crispy by adding it at the last minute is critical to not serving a soggy salad. If you are making it ahead, bag the bread after it cools and refrigerate the tomato salad.

SWEET HOT TOMATO OIL PASTA

2 large servings

6-8 ounces Barilla Campanelle pasta

1 teaspoon salt

1/4 cup extra virgin olive oil

3 large garlic cloves, sliced

1 pinch red pepper flakes

Good pinch sea salt

1 ½ cups sweet cherry tomatoes

1 tablespoon honey

6 large, fresh mushrooms

Dash of soy sauce

Italian cheese (asiago or soft Parmesan)

Bring a large pot of salted water to a full, rolling boil and cook pasta al dente. Drain and rinse with hot water. If desired, add a teaspoon of olive oil to prevent sticking and toss. Cover and set aside. Slice the garlic and mushrooms and rough chop the tomatoes. In a stainless steel sauté pan, heat the oil over medium heat until it is hot and add the garlic. The second the garlic starts to brown, about one minute, remove it with a slotted spoon. Add the tomatoes, honey, salt and pepper flakes. (I like it mild so I used about 10 flakes.) Finely chop the garlic and add it back in. Smash the tomatoes and simmer all for about 15 minutes over low heat.

Remove from pan, skim off about 1 tablespoon of the oil to add back to the pan to sauté the mushrooms. Add a dash of soy sauce and sauté until browned and sticky, coated with oil and bits of sauce. Serve hot over warm pasta with grated cheese.