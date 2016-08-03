Local chefs cooked for Coolio

When the bands came off the stage last weekend at Merchant Street MusicFest, sweaty and full of adrenaline, another show was about to start.

This one was a private show, somewhat quieter and air-conditioned, involving firefly lights in Mason jars, fresh-cut flowers, low table herb boxes, local produce and hand-crafted food. It was put on by Deb Terrill, Daily Journal food writer, chef and caterer, and Sara Gallagher, chef and co-owner of Stella Bear Foods.

Terrill, Green Room manager for the event, was making guacamole to order while Gallagher set out veggie trays. At one point, someone poked their head in and commented it looked like The Ritz.

The two Kankakee women's job was anything but simple: Make the musicians and stage managers happy before and after they go on. Bands were given a chance to request food and items for both the Green and VIP rooms, and Terrill and Gallagher were in charge of fulfilling those requests, while making sure their menu was presented beautifully at both locations and everything was running smoothly.

"It's always interesting," Terrill said. "It's a really hard job because you're juggling the artists and what they need. Each year that you do it, you learn what you need ... like coffee. When it's 90 degrees and humid, you wouldn't think you would need coffee, but we went through four pots."

With 35 bands, that meant a lot of running back and forth across the festival, Terrill said, but the long days were worth it to be apart of such a talented volunteer staff.

This year's requests included homemade chocolate chip cookies and hummus and pita. One band, Hen House Prowlers, are very into the environment, so they wanted cucumber water, but only that had been filtered through and served in glass containers.

Also on the menu was Terrill's mango salsa, fresh peaches with honey and tajin and fresh guacamole to order (at two avocados for each fresh batch, they went through 32 avocados in one day) — but also throat coat tea bags, hot water and lemon.

"When [the bands] go out on the road, especially in the Midwest, it's 'We ordered fried chicken,'" Gallagher said. "To have fresh, homemade stuff was awesome for them. ... The cucumbers were grown here locally from Gray Farms in Watseka. And people just thought that was amazing."

With the professionals' eating habits, the job gives perspective on their personal habits, too.

"Coolio wanted Fritos, Doritos, fruit juices and pop to use in mixers," Terrill said. "The airline lost his drum set. So he spent most of the time before the show doing tai chi and meditating and smoking cigarettes."

Terrill can check serving birthday cake to an award-winning artist off her bucket list, even one that fancies himself a chef: Coolio has a web series titled Cookin' with Coolio and he has released a cookbook. In honor of his birthday, which was Monday, she served fruit flan while his band members sang "Happy Birthday" in three-part harmony. She said he loved the cakes.

The pair worked with local farmers to supply the produce, then made a Thursday morning trip to Naperville to get specialty produce and organic cheeses not found locally. That night they prepped, were ready by noon on Friday, and didn't stop until 1 a.m. Sunday.

As chefs who emphasize healthy, fresh living, it was important to them to serve that kind of food, Gallagher said, which meant cutting up vegetables throughout the day, providing fresh fruit and stressing about presentation.

Vegetarian and vegan, locally-grown, healthy food options are becoming more and more popular with musicians and artists, Gallagher said.

<strong>Strange requests</strong>

This was Terrill's fourth year volunteering with the Green Room and her second year managing. And plastic-free cucumber water was not the most unique request.

One band a few years ago asked for a 6-pound can of tuna. "I had it in the refrigerator chilling," Terrill said. "I brought mayo and relish and olives and crackers, because I didn't know how they wanted it served."

But when the band came in, they had no idea what she was talking about. "They think their manager was throwing it in to see if [the Merchant Street organizers] were paying attention."

That can of tuna still resides at the Depot's refrigerator. It expired last month.

The lead singer of another band, Fifth Dimension, asked for three full-length mirrors, so the other musicians wouldn't crowd her mirror when she was getting dressed. She also wanted a steam iron and a seamstress to make final adjustments for her costume. MSMF had seven mirrors brought in, along with a costumer from the Kankakee Valley Theatre Association to iron the singer's white bell bottom pants.

Even with the chaos, Terrill and Gallagher say the job is incredibly rewarding and already have plans for next year.

Said Terrill: "I get emails and Facebook messages from a lot of [the bands] saying, 'You were wonderful. Can I have your recipe for mango salsa?'"