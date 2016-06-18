These desserts are just peachy

<p class="MsoNormal">While driving through Georgia last week, I spotted a sign for a peach farm. June 5 seemed early for peaches, but the sign said "in season now," so I took the 10-mile leap of faith. I initially was disappointed partly because of the touristy nature of the place and partly because of the rock hard nature of the single variety being picked. Then, I had an enlightening chat with one of the owners of the orchards.</p><p class="MsoNormal">Lane Southern Orchards is home to 32 varieties of peaches, the earliest ripening in May and the latest in September. We arrived as No. 5 on the succession was being harvested. The earlier varieties are all cling peaches, which means they have flesh that adheres to the seed. Later varieties are freestone, which means the seed separates easily from the flesh.</p><p class="MsoNormal">Cling peaches tend to be smaller and less sweet, and become mealy more easily (more on that in a moment), and freestones get big, very juicy and sweet. When I asked if these rock hard fruits would ripen for me, I was met with a patient, if practiced, response. Yes, they would ripen … as long as I didn't refrigerate them. Refrigeration would stop the ripening process.</p><p class="MsoNormal">But didn't the peaches ship under cold transport? And aren't they stored in cold rooms in the grocery stores? Yes, the peaches that are harvested are kept in a cool room until they are shipped out, which is almost immediately, but it isn't all that cold.</p><p class="MsoNormal">"We keep them at just above 50 degrees; anything lower than that will stop the ripening. And this is what we ship them at: cool, not cold. But we can't control how they are kept in the grocery stores," said Lane.</p><p class="MsoNormal">So, how should I treat these? Well, it turns out that they should be given as much heat and sunlight as one can provide for them. "Just like they were still on the tree." After a couple of days, these would be ripe, sweet, juicy and ready to eat. And indeed they were. We left them in the bag, on the back window of the car and ate them quickly during the next couple of days.</p><p class="MsoNormal">This refresher on keeping fruit was a welcome message for me, but a frustrating one as well. I have never refrigerated stone fruits, peaches, apricots, cherries, etc., before they were ripe, but peaches, in particular, are usually ruined by refrigeration before I can buy them. Rarely do I get perfect peaches from the grocery store. For this reason, we usually celebrate peach season by picking our own in Coloma Mich. (<a href="http://www.jollayorchards.com">jollayorchards.com).</a></p><p class="MsoNormal">When you bring home a basket of perfectly ripe fruit, you had better be ready for it. The first time we picked, we did so on a whim and came home with two bushels of ripe peaches and no plan. We froze a few and ate a lot, then gave away a full bushel. So, have your freezer space, containers or canning jars and recipes ready. You won't want to waste a drop of this summer nectar.</p><p class="MsoNormal"> </p><p class="MsoNormal">Peach 'Gelato'</p><p class="MsoNormal">3 cups frozen peaches</p><p class="MsoNormal">3 ounces cream cheese</p><p class="MsoNormal">1/3 cup sugar</p><p class="MsoNormal">Place all in a food processor or powerful blender and pulse until smooth. Pack into a plastic tub and keep in the freezer. It will stay scoopable.</p><p class="MsoNormal">Peach Ice Cream Topping</p><p class="MsoNormal">3 cups fresh peaches, skinned and chopped</p><p class="MsoNormal">3 cups sugar</p><p class="MsoNormal">1 vanilla bean</p><p class="MsoNormal">Split the vanilla bean and scrape the seeds out of the pod. Combine the peaches, sugar, vanilla seeds and pod in a large, deep saucepan and bring to a boil. Lower heat and simmer for about 8 minutes, until the peaches begin to thicken. Remove the vanilla bean and spoon into pint jars with fresh seals and rings. If spooned in while boiling hot, the jars will seal, allowing you to keep them in the fridge for 6 months.</p><p class="MsoNormal">Peaches in Warm Honey with Mascarpone Cheese</p><p class="MsoNormal">Place six skinned, pretty peach halves in a skillet with 3 tablespoons of pale, mild honey (wildflower, orange blossom, linden or acacia) and bring them to a simmer. Add a split, scraped vanilla bean. Simmer just until the peach juice begins to flow into the honey, turning it pink and the peaches are warmed through. Do not cook them. Serve with a dollop of mascarpone cheese that has been sweetened slightly with honey.</p><p class="MsoNormal">Spiced Peach Gelatin</p><p class="MsoNormal">2 cups sliced fresh peaches</p><p class="MsoNormal">1 large box peach Jello</p><p class="MsoNormal">¼ cup rum</p><p class="MsoNormal">2 cinnamon sticks</p><p class="MsoNormal">2 star anise pods</p><p class="MsoNormal">3 cloves</p><p class="MsoNormal">1 slice fresh ginger</p><p class="MsoNormal">Heat the two cups hot water called for on the Jello box to boiling. Add the rum and the spices and steep for an hour. Reheat, remove the spices and use this to make the Jello per instructions. Cool the Jello in the fridge until it is beginning to gel and add the peaches, with their juices. Place in a shallow dish and chill until firm. Cut into slices and serve with fresh whipped cream and a whisper of cinnamon.</p><p class="MsoNormal">Grilled Salmon with Peach Salsa</p><p class="MsoNormal">2 peaches, finely chopped</p><p class="MsoNormal">¼ red onion, finely chopped</p><p class="MsoNormal">½ red bell pepper, finely chopped</p><p class="MsoNormal">1 jalapeno pepper, seeds and membranes removed</p><p class="MsoNormal">1 small lime, zested and juiced</p><p class="MsoNormal">1 scant teaspoon chili powder</p><p class="MsoNormal">1 /4 teaspoon white pepper</p><p class="MsoNormal">Pinch of salt</p><p class="MsoNormal">Fresh cilantro, chopped</p><p class="MsoNormal">2 salmon steaks</p><p class="MsoNormal">Salt</p><p class="MsoNormal">Brown sugar</p><p class="MsoNormal">Make the salsa by combining the first nine ingredients and allowing the salsa to sit and marinate. Draw some liquid off the salsa and combine it with a bit of brown sugar to make a baste for the salmon. Prepare the grill and grill the salmon quickly over direct heat, using salt and basting with the brown sugar mixture. Cook just until opaque, with good grill marks. Serve with the peach salsa.</p>