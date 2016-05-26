Gilman boutique starts monthly wine club

The eclectic, cute and trendy home and garden shop Inside Out in Gilman just launched Wine Not?, an exclusive club in which members receive wines from a variety of local wineries every month.

Wines will be available to pick up in the middle of every other month. Members also receive other benefits, which include complimentary wine tastings, special member-only events, discount on rental fees and a 10 percent discount on some merchandise.

Inside Out also is hosting a wine pairing event from 6:30 to 9 p.m. June 3, with Chef Lindsay Saathoff of The Longbranch and wine aficionado Joe DiMaggio. The cost is $45 and includes a five-course meal paired with five wines. Reservations must be made by Saturday.

Inside Out is located at 226 N. Central St. For more information about the Wine Not? wine club or other events, visit insideoutgilman.com or call 815-265-9905.