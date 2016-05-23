1-jar canning, made easy

<p class="MsoNormal">I don't know if children still bake mud pies today or not, but when I made them, I put a lot of effort into the process. Even as a child I couldn't imagine eating a pie, made from clay soil and water, then baked in the sun, so I tried to up the ante by adding actual food.</p><p class="MsoNormal">Across the road, edging a small field that was used primarily for a couple of dairy cows to graze, was a hedgerow. Hedgerows may be another bygone relic, but they were basically a tangle of woody shrubs and vines that were allowed to grow up along the fences.</p><p class="MsoNormal">This one had a lot of wild fox grapes weaving through the wires, sour little things on their own, but I imagined that, when combined with the black berries of the nanny berry bush, which were very sweet, there might be a marriage of sweet and tart that would make the mud more appealing. There was also a mulberry tree a hundred feet down the road, but the only thing usually left of the sweet mulberries I picked from a low hanging branch were the stains on my mouth and hands.</p><p class="MsoNormal">If I could sneak into the house (nearly impossible with grandma being permanently planted in the kitchen) and take some sugar, I would add that to my "pie filling." My pies would bake in the summer sun and when they were "done" I would attempt to cut them into wedges, just like grandma did with her pies. This usually failed and the whole pursuit lost its cachet for the moment.</p><p class="MsoNormal">Perhaps it is having grown up poor, with Depression-era ingrained grandparents, but I think my penchant for both thrift and creativity with food are a blessing and a curse.</p><p class="MsoNormal">I have been known to bring home half a lemon that a friend was about to throw away, or rescue the tablespoon of mayonnaise left in a jar, before washing, and saving, the jar.</p><p class="MsoNormal">This week, my husband shook his head in sad embarrassment as he watched me salvage three items while cleaning out the fridge. The first was half a jar of simple syrup that had held kumquats used in a salad. The kumquat flavored syrup was delicious and there had to be a way to use it.</p><p class="MsoNormal">The second was a small bowl, perhaps a cup and a half, of fruit compote; rhubarb, strawberries and apricots, with rosemary infused honey. And finally, I had a Meyer lemon that was developing a sunken spot on one end.</p><p class="MsoNormal">I placed the syrup, the fruit and some extra sugar into a sauce pan, added the juice from the good end of the lemon and began boiling it. I crushed the fruit as it simmered and tasted the concoction. It was good, but needed something to balance the rosemary that I had steeped into the fruit compote earlier. I remembered that I had half a vanilla bean in the drawer that needed to be used before it dried up and I split that, and dropped it in.</p><p class="MsoNormal">After simmering for about 15 minutes, and stirring to release steam (water), the mixture thickened to a jammy consistency and is currently gracing my toast at breakfast. Grandma would have been proud.</p><p class="MsoNormal">One jar canning has kept my fridge stocked with jam, pickles and relishes for years now. I can't remember the last time I bought jam from a grocery store. It seems there is always some sort of fruit left uneaten that can be pressed into service.</p><p class="MsoNormal">There is so much room for creativity here and adding things like my vanilla bean, or a splash of rum, some whole spices, can make the concoctions more complex.</p><p class="MsoNormal">If you are concerned that adding a cup or two of sugar to your fruit, remember that traditional jam and jelly recipes call for seven cups of sugar to every three cups of prepared fruit. That is far more sugar than the amounts called for in this guide. These recipes, which are more suggestions, than recipes, use less sugar, but it is needed to get any kind of set.</p><p class="MsoNormal">Sometimes my best efforts still don't set up. That can be caused by over ripe, under ripe or fruits with too much water content. When this happens, I simply use the resulting sauce differently. Instead of trying to keep it on my toast, I use it on pancakes or waffles, on ice cream, or on pound cake with whipping cream.</p><p class="MsoNormal">I did discover though, that macerating the fruit overnight (or for a day or two) helps to absorb some of the sugar and release some water, making for a better set. This actually works well for busy people, since you can toss together the fruit and a bit of sugar and forget it for another day or so.</p><p class="MsoNormal">With summer coming up, you will no doubt be left with some odd lot of fruit at some point, so keep a couple of pint jars handy, and some fresh sealing lids and rings, and use these tips to try your own. Just remember to use ½ cup of sugar for every cup of fruit, less if the fruit is very sweet, and add some acid, like lemon juice.</p><p class="MsoNormal">Strawberry Rhubarb Jam with Rosemary and Vanilla</p><p class="MsoNormal">2 cups chopped strawberries and rhubarb</p><p class="MsoNormal">2 tablespoons honey</p><p class="MsoNormal">1 stem rosemary</p><p class="MsoNormal">¾ cup sugar</p><p class="MsoNormal">Juice of one lemon</p><p class="MsoNormal">½ vanilla bean</p><p class="MsoNormal">Toss the fruit with honey, crush the rosemary stem with a rolling pin and add it to the fruit, refrigerate overnight in a sealed plastic bag. Place the mixture from the bag, the sugar and the vanilla bean in a deep saucepan and bring to a boil. Boil gently for about ten minutes, until the mixture begins to thicken. Remove the rosemary and vanilla bean and pour into a clean pint jar. Seal with a lid and ring and cool before storing in the fridge for up to a month.</p><p class="MsoNormal">Golden Mango Chutney</p><p class="MsoNormal">2 mangoes (not too ripe, peeled and chopped)</p><p class="MsoNormal">2 fresh or dried apricots, seeded and chopped</p><p class="MsoNormal">1/3 sweet onion, chopped small</p><p class="MsoNormal">1/3 cup golden raisins</p><p class="MsoNormal">2 tablespoons honey</p><p class="MsoNormal">Pinch of salt</p><p class="MsoNormal">1 cinnamon stick, 2 star anise, 4 cloves and two cardamom pods</p><p class="MsoNormal">(you may use powdered spices but it will darken the chutney)</p><p class="MsoNormal">1 teaspoon freshly grated ginger</p><p class="MsoNormal">½ cup sugar</p><p class="MsoNormal">3 tablespoons white or cider vinegar</p><p class="MsoNormal">Combine the mango, apricots, onions, raisins, honey, spices and ginger in a saucepan, stir well and let set overnight (room temp is fine). Add the sugar and vinegar and bring the mixture to a boil, lower the heat and simmer 5 minutes, stirring occasionally. Remove the whole spices and smash with a potato masher. Keep simmering another 5 minutes or until the mixture begins to thicken. Pour hot into a pint jar and use the lid and ring. (It should seal, but refrigerate.)</p><p class="MsoNormal"> </p>

Basically, the more tart the fruit, the more pectin it has. Most of the pectin is in the skin, which can be added to the cooking mixture and strained out. When using anything except high pectin fruits, you will need to add lemon juice, commercial pectin or an apple, skin on, seeded and quartered, to get a thicker consistency.

<strong>High pectin</strong>: Citrus fruit, sour apples, currants, gooseberries, quince

<strong>Medium pectin:</strong> Apples, blackberries, black raspberries, sour cherries, Concord grapes

<strong>Low pectin:</strong> Apricots, blueberries, sweet cherries, figs, grapefruit, white grape juice, table grapes, melons, pears, plums (Italian), raspberries, strawberries

<strong>Very low pectin:</strong> Pineapple, watermelon, peaches, nectarines