LaVilletta at The Elk mak menu changes, expand dinner hours

When Dave and I bought our home many years ago, we realized that living in the country had many benefits – room for a garden; critters; and within a few miles of four golf courses, Ryan's Pier and LaVilletta at The Elks. Very convenient considering we love golf, good food and beer.

<strong>LaVilletta at The Elks</strong> is an absolutely gorgeous place for dinner; great view and good food. The good news is they are now open for dinner Tuesdays through Saturday from 5-9 p.m. Chef Ramon has made some changes to the menu. It's a littler shorter, and he is now focusing on the daily specials.

On Tuesday nights, Chef is featuring burgers and sandwiches. Expect to see quite a few of the Tuesday night's men league there, too. (They are a happy crowd.) On the menu is a fried walleye sandwich, a Black N Blue burger, buffalo wrap and the Bonaparte – a chopped steak with grilled onions with cheddar cheese on Parmesan toast. I remember this from the Little Corporal and it was fantastic.

You can expect Chef to prepare some of his fabulous pasta dishes as well. One of my favorites is the chicken Parmesan. Others include chicken Vesuvio in a creamy white wine sauce with shallots and mushrooms or for a little bit of sassy – Linguini Diablo with Cajun cream sauce with jalapenos, black olives and sun-dried tomatoes. This is delicious, but count on both your nose and eyes to water a bit. All dishes are served with a cup of homemade soup

Also, Chef plans to feature fresh fish every Thursday and Friday evening in the near future. I'll let you know more details when he's ready. In the meantime, enjoy their seafood specials on Friday night.

They have a beautiful fresh broiled salmon with champagne dill sauce dish and seafood ravioli with both shrimp and lobster.

One of the favorite dishes for golfers is their French cut pork chop — one of their best sellers.

Just a little heads up on Saturdays: I recommend calling for reservations since they host many weddings and parties in the summer.

The prices are reasonable, the view fantastic and the drive to The Elks is beautiful.

LaVilletta at The Elks is =at 2283 Bittersweet Drrive, St. Anne. Call 815-937-1228 for reservations

****

Several weeks ago, I wrote that <strong>Gravina 801</strong> would start their Sunday brunches. I found out this week they will start serving on Sunday, May 31. They will be open from 10 a.m.-3 p.m.

Featured will be a full menu of their house favorites — such as Chicken Sicilian, La Davina Combo — and they have added prime rib, Tuscany steak medallions and family-style feast.

Some of the breakfast items include a build-your-own-omelet, the 801 breakfast platter, French toast creme brulee, egg strata and much more.

The drink specials will feature their bottomless Mimosa and the Bloody Mary bar.

Gravina 801 has something special each night of the week. On Monday, it's Martini Monday; Tuesday, the bottomless pasta bowl; Wednesday is half-price appetizers night; Thursday is their fabulous German night; Friday, of course, is seafood specials and on Saturday, they have the early bird dinner special from 2 until 4 p.m. The price is $10.99 for some of their most popular dishes.

I absolutely love their Zuppa Toscana soup with Italian sausage, potatoes and green peppers in a creamy broth with red pepper. It's one of my very favorites. I've tried to make it, but I still can't capture their recipe; so when they started their $6.99 lunch specials, I was a very happy lady.

Some of the lunch items are lasagna, eggplant parmesan, spaghetti with meatballs, ravioli with meat or cheese and baked mostaccioli. For a more traditional lunch, they have pulled pork sandwich, pork tenderloin, hamburger sliders or an eggplant Parmesan sandwich, all served with French fries.

Gravina 801 is at 801 W. Broadway, Bradley. Call 815- 939-4960. Hours are Monday through Thursday 11 a.m.- 9 p.m.; Friday and Saturday 11 a.m.-10 p.m. Closed Sunday. Follow them on Facebook. Check out their website gravina801.com for complete lunch and dinner menus, specials and more.

**

