Sweet spots in Morris

Sometimes girls just need a road trip. Just jump in the car and drive until you find the perfect place to stop and enjoy whatever looks interesting.

Last week my foodie friend, Alicia Parkinson, of Kankakee, and I took off for the day and headed west. The most pleasurable stop for both of us — <strong>Letty Mae's Tea Room</strong> — will remain on my "you must visit" list for a very long time. Letty Mae's Tea Room in Morris is quaint, charming and filled with amazing delicacies that will delight both big and little girls.

A dainty china tea cup sat before me. Nearby, an old-fashioned teapot filled with steaming hot tea — ginger peach, as a matter fact. I poured the tea and slowly sipped while inhaling the aroma of both ginger and peach. The troubles of the world melted away. Tea always tastes better in a china cup, don't you agree?

The room is quaint. An antique refrigerator placed in the corner of the room; an old sink lined with doilies and filled with aromatic bath soaps nearby. As you look toward the ceiling delicate hankies are hanging by a thin clothes line reminding guests of days gone by before there were tissues.

Ornate frames, metal trays and photos that are reminiscent of my grandma's house line the walls.

Old-fashioned floral tablecloths are placed on each table with a tiny vase with fresh flowers. A china tea cup and silverware wrapped in an antique hankie that doubles as a napkin is the place setting.

I ordered the half chicken salad sandwich with a cup of soup; Alicia ordered the same sandwich but with the strawberry salad with a sweet strawberry vinaigrette dressing. The chicken salad is made with fresh strawberries and pecans served on a croissant. The chicken dumpling soup was rich and filled with chicken, dumplings, and vegetables and served in a tiny canning jar. The entire lunch was presented on an old-fashioned floral china plate, just like Grandma's.

Another lunch item that looked interesting was Aunt Bird's Hawaiian wrap with ham, pineapple, honeynut cream cheese with red pepper, onion and lettuce. Or try Sadie's strawberry salad with chicken, cucumber, sprouts, red onion, strawberries, pecan Parmesan and croutons. The dressings are homemade; not only the strawberry vinaigrette but the bleu cheese, and the sweet cream vinaigrette.

The soups vary from day to day or try their cold strawberry soup.

The tea flavors are delicious, and all loose-leaf teas served in large teapot. My favorite was the ginger Darjeeling peach but the carrot cake and the white blueberry pomegranate looked inviting as well.

Not only is the tea room a great gal get-away, but Morris has great shopping downtown as well.

Letty Mae's Tea Room is located at 112 E. Washington St. You may not see it on the street; it's actually down a attractive alleyway. Lunch is served Tuesday through Saturday 10:30 a.m. until 2 p.m. Call 815- 416-1370. If you have more than 5 in your party please make a reservation.

***

A short distance from Letty Mae's is <strong>Sweet Tooth</strong>, a delightful little sweet shoppe in the heart of downtown Morris. The walls are lined with penny candy like Neccos, and candy bars that are hard to find. Jelly bean lovers will have fun mixing up the flavors. They have a wall filled with every flavor imaginable.

Thirty flavors of homemade fudge are available as well. Varieties such as maple bacon, turtle cheesecake, birthday cake, divinity praline, you name it!

Forget driving to Chicago for great popcorn — they have big variety of cheese, caramel corn, cheese and caramel mixed and something new, cheese popcorn dipped in caramel — very, very good!

Several items you won't find in most sweet shoppe's — crickets and scorpions! Yes, they are real. At first I thought they were candy until the owner told me they were in fact edible. The crickets come in sour cream and onion or bacon and cheese. This is where I question that everything tastes better with bacon. The scorpions are placed inside flavored lollipops; perfectly shaped, too!

You'll find some of the best ice cream treats here, too! Old-fashioned sodas, shakes and malts and made with some of the best ice cream around. Enjoy those ice cream drinks at one of their tables outside.

The Sweet Tooth is at 206 North Liberty, Morris. Call 815-942-1003 and follow them on Facebook.