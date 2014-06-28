What to do with chicken thighs?

Last week I pulled a large tray of chicken thighs out of the freezer and sat looking at them. Hmmm … I really wanted to do a one-pan meal on the grill since it was 90 degrees outside. I am always reluctant to turn on the AC and even more reluctant to run the oven while it is on.

I already have written stories about making Coq au vin, Chicken Cacciatore, Paella Valencia and Rita Moreno's chicken stew on the grill. That didn't leave a lot of options. So, I turned to the Internet and quickly found Anne Burrell's recipe for a dish I had never heard of, Poulet Grand Mere, or Grandmother's Chicken. And it was different. There were no tomatoes, no rice and a hearty blend of potatoes and mushrooms.

It happened that we were having a fence installed and the two men who were installing it were working near the grill. The reason I mention this is that it caused me to make a rookie mistake, one that is worth talking about.

I was using a direct fire (one that covers the whole grilling area) instead of a fire banked to one side. I also was using my 24-inch paella pan, which allows the top of our egg-shaped grill to be closed over it. Ordinarily, I would cook with the lid open, with even heat under the whole pan. But since the guys were working nearby, I closed the lid a lot, to keep them from choking on lump wood smoke.

I put the chicken on first, to brown the skin and partially cook it, and when you do this over direct fire, there will be flare-ups. Trapping the smoke and gases from those flare-ups by closing the lid can permeate your meat with a whole lot more fire-grilled taste than most people find desirable. It is always best to keep the grill open when cooking over direct fire.

I served up bowls of the chicken with grilled bread, and if the men knew my mistake, they were kind enough not to mention it. There is something very satisfying to me about grilling these sort of one pot, peasant dishes. I am pretty sure this is the way they would have been cooked in the old country, over an open fire. I guess it makes me feel more in touch with all of my senses to cook outdoors in this fashion.

I also made a pitcher of sangria to enjoy with the stew; thinking the sweet, fruit laden punch would be great with such a hearty dish…and it was.

I have made sangria several times, using a different recipe each time. I like a light, white sangria, but really enjoy the dark, sweet, fruity kind that they serve in Cuban places outside Miami. Most Sangria recipes include citrus and this is where we part company. Allowing citrus, with the rind intact, to sit in water or any beverage will make it bitter. The longer it sits the ore bitter it gets.

I also find that the fruit is added, almost like an afterthought, to the pitcher after the punch is made. That way, the fruit just floats around, doing little to infuse the punch with its flavor. I had to figure out how to get the fruit to infuse its flavor. I did so by macerating the fruit with the brandy and sugar for a couple of hours before adding it. Success!

Macerating is simply allowing fruit to sit in liquid and flavorings until a syrup forms. Usually done with liquor or sugar or both, the juice is drawn out of the fruit and replaced by the sugar, so you have extra sweet fruit, with the fruit juices added to the liquor. The addition of a split vanilla bean gave it the fragrance and depth I had been looking for.

I think the key to bringing it all together was the Black and Blue red wine, an award winning semi sweet red with a blackberry finish. I bought the wine at Off The Vine, a wonderful wine shop in Momence that features all Illinois vintners. Black and Blue is from Pheasant Hollow Winery in Whittington, Ill.

In Europe, Sangria is served at room temperature. In Miami they serve it cold or not, your preference. I like it cold, served with the fruit in my glass. Leftover Sangria can be stored for several days in the fridge, but it best to remove the fruit after 24 hours because it gets pale and unappetizing to look at.

POULET GRAND-MERE

8 chicken thighs, bone in, skin on

1 cup bacon lardons or pancetta

8 whole shallots

2 cups sliced fresh mushrooms

1 cup white wine

1 pound potatoes, cut into chunks

Handful of fresh thyme

3 cups chicken stock

Salt and pepper

3 tablespoons butter

You will need a large, shallow pan that can be used on the grill. Build a direct fire that will stay very hot for at least two hours. When the coals are very hot, grill the chicken pieces directly over the fire until they are golden browned and the skin is crisping. Remove to a plate.

Place the pan on the fire, add the bacon and cook, stirring, until crisp. Add the shallots and mushrooms and cook them until they are softening a bit and sweating. When the pan is browning and forming crispy bits, pour in the wine and loosen the browned bits. Cook until the wine is reduced by half.

Add the potatoes and thyme, and the chicken stock. Nestle the chicken pieces back down into the stew. Add a good pinch of salt and pepper. Simmer, turning occasionally until the chicken is done, the potatoes are tender and the liquid cooks down into a sauce. Finally, add the butter and turn to coat all. Serve with grilled French bread.

SUMMER SANGRIA

2 cups summer fruits (strawberries, cherries, apricots, peaches and raspberries) No citrus

1/3 cup sugar

½ cup brandy or marsala

1 vanilla bean, split

1 bottle Black and Blue red wine

16 ounces tonic water

Cut up the fruit and cover it with the sugar. Pour over the brandy and push the split vanilla bean down into the fruit. Let it set for about 2 or 3 hours.

In a pitcher with a cap, place the fruit and all of the liquid. Pour in the wine and keep covered until ready to use. Chill or not; your choice. Add the tonic water just before serving.