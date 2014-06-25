Build a better ... salmon patty

Start your salmon patties by grabbing a sweet potato. Poke a hole or two in it and wrap it in a sheet of waxed paper, then toss it in the microwave. Give it about 8 or 10 minutes, so it's still firm, and let it cool.
While the potato is chillin' out, mix up all the other ingredients in a big bowl. Use the lemon zest and juice as little or much as you like, but I say the more the better. Grate about half the potato on a cheese grater and gently mix it in. Get your paws in there and make some patties and stick them in the fridge for a couple of hours or overnight.
When you are ready to eat, fry them in the coconut oil until they are golden brown. Serve 'em up with mango chutney for a delish summer lunch.
Salmon patties
1 (15-ounce) can salmon, drained and flaked up
1 teaspoon sea salt
1/2 teaspoon coarse ground black pepper
2 eggs, whisked
3/4 cup almond meal
1 lemon, zested and juiced
1/2 cup celery, sliced finely
1/2 cup sweet onion, chopped finely
2/3 cup shredded sweet potato
1 teaspoon minced garlic
1 teaspoon chopped parsley
Hot sauce optional
Coconut oil