Build a better ... salmon patty

Start your salmon patties by grabbing a sweet potato. Poke a hole or two in it and wrap it in a sheet of waxed paper, then toss it in the microwave. Give it about 8 or 10 minutes, so it's still firm, and let it cool.

While the potato is chillin' out, mix up all the other ingredients in a big bowl. Use the lemon zest and juice as little or much as you like, but I say the more the better. Grate about half the potato on a cheese grater and gently mix it in. Get your paws in there and make some patties and stick them in the fridge for a couple of hours or overnight.

When you are ready to eat, fry them in the coconut oil until they are golden brown. Serve 'em up with mango chutney for a delish summer lunch.

Salmon patties

1 (15-ounce) can salmon, drained and flaked up

1 teaspoon sea salt

1/2 teaspoon coarse ground black pepper

2 eggs, whisked

3/4 cup almond meal

1 lemon, zested and juiced

1/2 cup celery, sliced finely

1/2 cup sweet onion, chopped finely

2/3 cup shredded sweet potato

1 teaspoon minced garlic

1 teaspoon chopped parsley

Hot sauce optional

Coconut oil