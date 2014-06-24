Farm to fork: Asian Kale Slaw

Kale, cabbage and carrots are coming into season, and what better way to celebrate their crunchy, earthy flavor than with a cold, summery slaw? Enjoy this Asian Kale Slaw from atmykitchentable.org.

Asian Kale Slaw

3 cups thinly sliced kale leaves, ribs removed (preferably the dinosaur kale with smoother leaves)

4 cups thinly sliced Napa cabbage

1 carrot, sliced julienne or grated

1 red pepper, sliced thin

1/4 red onion, sliced thin

Toasted sesame seeds or toasted sliced almonds

Dressing:

2 tablespoons brown rice vinegar

2 tablespoons toasted sesame oil

2 tablespoons light olive oil

2 teaspoons fresh grated ginger

2 teaspoons hot Chinese mustard

1 tablespoon pure maple syrup

Salt and pepper, to taste

Directions:

In a large bowl combine kale, cabbage, carrots, peppers and onion. In a separate bowl whisk together all dressing ingredients. Pour over cabbage

mixture and toss to coat evenly. Refrigerate 10-20 minutes before serving to allow flavors to blend. Before serving toss again and top with toasted

sesame seeds or toasted almonds.

Serves 6-8.