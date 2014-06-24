Farm to fork: Asian Kale Slaw

Kale, cabbage and carrots are coming into season, and what better way to celebrate their crunchy, earthy flavor than with a cold, summery slaw? Enjoy this Asian Kale Slaw from atmykitchentable.org.
Asian Kale Slaw
3 cups thinly sliced kale leaves, ribs removed (preferably the dinosaur kale with smoother leaves)
4 cups thinly sliced Napa cabbage
1 carrot, sliced julienne or grated
1 red pepper, sliced thin
1/4 red onion, sliced thin
Toasted sesame seeds or toasted sliced almonds
Dressing:
2 tablespoons brown rice vinegar
2 tablespoons toasted sesame oil
2 tablespoons light olive oil
2 teaspoons fresh grated ginger
2 teaspoons hot Chinese mustard
1 tablespoon pure maple syrup
Salt and pepper, to taste
Directions:
In a large bowl combine kale, cabbage, carrots, peppers and onion. In a separate bowl whisk together all dressing ingredients. Pour over cabbage
mixture and toss to coat evenly. Refrigerate 10-20 minutes before serving to allow flavors to blend. Before serving toss again and top with toasted
sesame seeds or toasted almonds.
Serves 6-8.