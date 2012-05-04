Best Bites: Pizza and burgers

Let's begin by welcoming <strong>The Warehouse Wood Grill and Pizzeria</strong> in Bourbonnais. The Warehouse opened its doors early in April.

Owner Adam Baumgartner converted the old Vito's Pizzeria into one of the hottest spots in the county. Executive Chef and general manager Steve Long, a graduate of the Le Cordon Bleu Culinary School in Chicago, has prepared a menu of both elegant house specialties and all-American favorites.

For starters, try the smoke grilled ahi tuna served on a bed of seaweed, followed by bowl of their Potage Crecy (puree carrot soup). Chef Long's specialties are fresh salmon, tuna or a steak grilled to perfection on their wood-burning grill.

The Warehouse is located at 1887 Armour Road. The daily hours are 11 a.m.-midnight; Fridays and Saturdays 11 a.m.-2 a.m.; and Sundays 11 a.m.-10 p.m.. Phone 815-304-4645. Follow The Warehouse on Facebook.

Sports lovers will enjoy <strong>Beef O'Brady's</strong> located at 547 Main St. NW, Bourbonnais. You can't miss watching any game or race on television. There's a flat-screen TV located every three feet around the restaurant.

Beef O'Brady's has introduced some new menu items. Try the steak, chicken or combo fajitas. Chicken Bites served with a variety of sauces are also new. They are great as an appetizer or a kid's meal. Meat lovers will enjoy the Whole Lotta Steak Nachos and steak bowls. The steak bowl is served with seasoned rice, a steak, grilled onions, peppers, cheddar jack cheese, chopped tomatoes and creamy poblano sauce.

For the hearty appetites -- The Dubliner. It's roast beef, sautéed mushrooms, Swiss cheese, grilled sourdough bread mashed potatoes and gravy with fresh broccoli.

I tried their award-winning wings. They are hand-tossed in one of two of their dry rubs or one of 12 sauces, ranging from mild to call the fire department. The milder sauces are great for wimps like me, but if you like hot, hot, hot, try the nuclear sauce.

Owner Maria Verkler told me they pride themselves on great service. She's right. We had one of the friendliest servers that night -- Brice. Outstanding!

Every other Friday is karaoke night.

Call 815-929-9800.

Patsy Perry, of Reddick, called and asked what happened to <strong>Cheesers Pizza</strong>, 906 N. Convent St., Bourbonnais. Sorry to report, according to Greg Spathis, Bourbonnais Village Administrator, Cheesers in Bourbonnais, along with others across the nation, has closed its doors.

This week I recommend <strong>Schoop's Hamburgers</strong>. The coupon is for a student happy hour. Present your student I.D. and take 50 percent off of your meal. This offer is good only on weekdays, between 2 p.m. and 5 p.m.. (Tax and gratuity not included. Offer valid only on the student meals.)

Schoop's is located 515 S Main St., Bourbonnais.

