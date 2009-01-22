Best Bites: By the slice or by the dozen, Tom's Pizza has it covered

"If you want to help the recession, order a pizza." That's the advice from Tom Klonowski, owner and namesake of <strong>Tom's Pizza</strong> in Bourbonnais. He would prefer you order it from him, of course, and if you want a recommendation, he'll tell you the barbecue chicken pizza is delicious. But if you're on your lunch break and in a hurry, Tom's also sells pizza by the slice, which you can eat on the go or at one of the small tables inside. The 12-year-old restaurant is located in the Jewel Plaza on Route 102 in Bourbonnais. Pizza (either pan or thin crust) and calzones dominate the menu, but other offerings include appetizers, salads, pastas and sandwiches. Tom's specializes in large orders, such as for office gatherings and schools, and quantity discounts are available. Tom's is open for lunch from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Monday through Saturday. Dinner hours are 4 to 10 p.m. Monday through Thursday, 4 to 11 p.m. Friday and Saturday, and 4 to 9 p.m. Sunday. Delivery is offered in Bradley and Bourbonnais.

***

The opening of <strong>Jimmy Jo's BBQ</strong> restaurant, which had been slated for this week, has been pushed back to next month. "We are now shooting for Feb. 16," owner Jim Johanek wrote in an e-mail to me last week. Johanek, who also owns Coyote Canyon in Bradley, has been working on opening the new eatery for more than a year. It is at the southwest corner of John Casey Road and U.S. Route 45/52 in Bourbonnais.

***

<strong>Bud's and Son Country Restaurant</strong> (1780 E. Maple St.) in Kankakee appears to have closed. It's been dark the last few times I've driven by, and the phone number is disconnected. Bud's opened in February 2008.

***

Also closed is <strong>Lil Crow's</strong> in Grant Park. I wrote about this little gem-in-the-wall last August. It was just a trailer on the north side of Illinois Route 17, about 1 mile east of Grant Park, and only had one employee -- Lil Crow himself. According to Lil Crow, this past fall the property owner told him he had to have his trailer off the land by Thanksgiving. I'm sure that's a loss to the many truckers who knew they could (almost) always stop in for fabulous food and a friendly face.

***

<strong>Rondinella's Italian Import and Deli</strong> in Bradley now offers seating inside. Stop in and try one of their cold sandwiches or hot paninis. I like the Ripacandida panini, which comes with hot soppressata, roasted red peppers and asiago cheese.

***

In last week's column, the reader recommendation of <strong>Yanni's on Washington</strong> in Momence may have caused some confusion. The Manteno location of <strong>Yanni's</strong> is still open at 145 N. Main Street.

<em><strong>Denise Renckens cooks dinner at home most nights, despite what you might think. She can be reached at <a href="javascript:location.href='mailto:'+String.fromCharCode(100,114,101,110,99,107,101,110,115,64,100,97,105,108,121,45,106,111,117,114,110,97,108,46,99,111,109)+'?'">drenckens@daily-journal.com</a>, or at (815) 937-3374.</strong></em>