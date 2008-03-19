Jaclyn Youhana: Let's break out the Fannie May

At midnight on Sunday, I know what I'll be doing

This Sunday at midnight, I will partake in one of my favorite food-related traditions: Chowing down on whatever it is I gave up for Lent. All day Saturday will be spent traveling to Florida, and I will stay with some close friends for just short of a week. That first bite of something sweet will be even sweeter because I'll be in Belleair Beach, just south of Clearwater.

Ideally, I'm hoping to incorporate some of this "eat fewer sweets" thing into my regular diet, but there are certain sweets that will be more difficult than others:

* I can easily limit my intake of Coca-Cola to a can a day. At 145 calories in a 12-ounce can, I'd argue it's not really as bad for you as all seem to think. Granted, five cans might be a little overkill, but I can handle a can a day. There is one stipulation: I am not to be held accountable for how much Coke I drink when the refills are free.

* A co-worker keeps a little candy dish on her desk. Throughout the day, employees can be seen migrating to the Great Dish of Candy for their afternoon -- or 9 a.m. -- sugar fix. I haven't done this in close to 40 days, and I want to keep it that way.

* Ever try Betty Crocker Warm Delights? They're the single-serving size of Hot Fudge Brownie or Molten Caramel Cake or five other warm and yummy choices. These constitute some of my favorite desserts. Add water to the powdery mix, pop it in the microwave and voila! Warm dessert goodness for curling up in front of the tube. What a great invention.

* As for what I'm craving come Sunday at midnight: That'd be a Fannie May vanilla buttercream egg. The monster is 2 ounces, which may not sound like a lot, but it's way too big to eat by oneself. Mom and I always split them come Easter; when I was home this weekend, she admitted that she's dying to eat one, but she feels guilty doing so in front of me. I assured her I didn't care, but she wouldn't. I want to take one to Florida and call her at midnight -- only 11 p.m. here -- so we can eat the egg together.

I hope everyone's Lenten promises went well, and Happy Easter to all.

<strong>On chai tea</strong>

Last week, I wrote about the wonders of chai tea, and I asked readers to tell me about their favorite teas. Here are their responses:

* Connie Guimond, of Bourbonnais, wrote in about the chai at Uncommon Grounds, which is Riverside Medical Center's coffee shop. She calls it "the ultimate chai tea latte," which, after some sleuthing, Guimond discovered was powdered Oregon Chai tea mix, which runs $1.59 for 12 ounces at the hospital. To make the chai at home, Guimond found the same powdered mix from Gordon Food Service in Bradley.

For a better cup of chai, Guimond bought a milk frother to use after she heats the milk, and she sprinkles cinnamon on top. "Nirvana by the cup," she calls it.

* Nikki Liptak, of Manteno, is a team leader for Tastefully Simple, a company that does home taste-test shows. She recommends Tastefully Simple's Oh My! Chai. The powder drink, which has about eight servings per can, runs at about $9.99. She sent me a sample, which I made with 6 ounces of hot milk instead of hot water. The drink was super sweet to the point that it was almost syrupy. I'd suggest using at the very least a full cup of milk or water to dilute the taste just a little.

* A woman who identified herself only as Debbie S. from Wilmington sent me a note to tell me about the chai tea from Mocha Island in Bourbonnais, which is her favorite and comes in both regular and spiced.

