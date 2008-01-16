Jaclyn Youhana: 2008's flavor forecast reads exotic and spicy

Each year, McCormick puts out what the spice company calls its flavor forecast. The forecast is trendy and appears pretty tasty, but I have to wonder how many people ever actually follow their suggestions. 2007's forecast included groupings of cumin and apricot, and thyme and tangerine. They're interesting combos, but I'm doubting it's common for anyone outside of renowned chefs to try such pairings.

2008's list is equally out there, and it's equally intriguing. Enjoy the suggestions and try some out this weekend.

1. Oregano and heirloom beans: McCormick touts this combo as one chockful of antioxidants. One teaspoon of dried oregano has the same amount of this cell-protector as 1/3 cup of blueberries or cranberries. As for the beans, heirloom variety includes fava and white beans.

2. Vanilla bean and cardamom: McCormick calls cardamom the queen of spices, with its floral, citrusy flavor. It pairs perfectly with the strong, sweet taste of vanilla. Most of McCormick's recipe suggestions here are desserts, such as the milk shakes in the recipe included below.

3. Chile and cocoa: Who knew spicy and sweet worked so well together? Apparently, the coupling is an ancient one on a resurgence, according to McCormick, and the ingredients are used in a number of Mexican-inspired recipes, like tacos and chile sauce.

4. Coriander and coconut water: McCormick is quick to point out that coconut water is very different from coconut milk. The water is often drank plain and is much lighter than the milk. Paired with minty coriander, coconut water enhances the taste of any meal, be it an appetizer, a soup or a dessert.

5. Lemon grass and lychee: My only experience with lychee is Chinese buffets. They're the small, round fruit similar in size and taste to grapes. Meanwhile, lemon grass is often used in Thai and Vietnamese food. Use them in stir-fry, sorbet or salads.

6. Red curry and masa: This pairing is an especial trend for 2008, according to McCormick, because is fuses two entirely distinct cultures: Latin and Asian. Red curry is a mixture of spices and hot chiles, and masa is a corn ingredient often used in tortillas. Use the two for a yummy dish like tamales or shrimp.

7. Orange peel and natural wood: This pairing sounds most unappealing to me. Wood is a flavor? Upon further inspection, I see that McCormick wants cooks to cook with wood, not eat it. Strange with the other 19 suggestions are edible, but OK. Cooking on wood chips and using tangy orange peel on, say, pork tenderloin, vegetables and fruit salsas, is a delicious treat.

8. Allspice and exotic meats: Hunters' favorites like bison, venison and pheasant make McCormick's list when paired with allspice's warm flavor. McCormick points out, contrary to common thought, allspice isn't a spice blend -- it's the dried, unripe fruit from Jamaican evergreens.

9. Poppy seed and rose: It sounds delicate and makes for an aesthetically beautiful dish. Cooking with rose is common in the Middle East and is often used crushed or as water, syrup or petals available candied, crystallized, fresh or dried. Find rose water in the international aisle of some grocery stores, and try it in your next lamb dish.

10. Rubbed sage and rye whiskey: Rye whiskey hasn't been too popular since Prohibition, according to McCormick, but it's now experiencing a surge. Paired with sage, a fragrant herb with blue flowers, rye whiskey goes well with pork chops or ravioli.

Try these recipes, courtesy of McCormick:

Vanilla Cardamom Milk Shake Shooters

1 pint (2 cups) vanilla ice cream

1 cup milk

1 tablespoon vanilla extract

1/4 teaspoon ground cardamom

Place ice cream, milk, vanilla and cardamom in blender container; cover. Blend on high speed until smooth. Pour into glasses. Sprinkle with additional cardamom, if desired.

Makes 6 (1/2-cup) servings.

Lamb Kaftas with Rose-Infused Dipping Sauce

1 pound ground lamb

1/4 cup finely chopped red onion

2 tablespoons poppy seed

1 teaspoon ground cumin

1 teaspoon kosher salt

1/2 teaspoon coarse grind black pepper

1/2 teaspoon Saigon cinnamon

1/4 teaspoon ground cayenne red pepper

1 egg, beaten

3 tablespoons oil, divided

For Rose-Infused Dipping Sauce:

1 cup plain yogurt

1/2 cup finely chopped, peeled and seeded cucumber

1/4 cup chopped fresh mint

1 tablespoon rose water in medium bowl

Mix lamb, onion, poppy seed, cumin, salt, black pepper, cinnamon and red pepper in large bowl. Add egg; mix well. Form 2 heaping tablespoons of lamb mixture into a 3-inch long roll. Repeat with remaining lamb mixture to make about 12 kaftas.

Heat 2 tablespoons of the oil in large skillet on medium heat. Add 1/2 of kaftas; cook 7 minutes or until cooked through and browned on all sides. Drain on paper towels. Repeat with remaining kaftas, adding remaining 1 tablespoon oil as needed.

Make the Rose-Infused Dipping Sauce: Mix yogurt, cucumber, mint and rose water in medium bowl. Refrigerate.

To serve kaftas, carefully slide a wooden skewer lengthwise through center of each kafta. Serve with Rose-Infused Dipping Sauce.