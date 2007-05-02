Kitchenary 5/2/07

Q: I'm finding that some stick butters are separating when they're heated. They seem watery. Am I doing something wrong, or am I purchasing the wrong kind? -- Gina Emerick, McKinney, Texas

A: As a matter of fact, all butter will separate when it's heated -- when you melt butter, it separates into fat and milk solids. Skimming off the milk solids gives you clarified butter, sometimes called ghee -- it's desirable for cooking because, since the milk solids burn before the fat does, it can take more heat than regular butter. The milk solids can actually be used as a base for sauces -- heat up butter till it turns brown for a nutty, rich sauce-base that's great (with the addition of capers and lemons) with fish, or take it one step further for "black butter," which is fantastic over eggs at brunch.

In general, when you're buying butter, the major thing you're looking for is fat percentage -- the higher the fat content, the richer and more luxurious the "mouth feel" -- which tends to be higher in European-style butters.

Most recipes, both for baking and otherwise, call for unsalted butter. There's also cultured butter, which has a slightly more yogurty taste and is generally best for eating straight, as opposed to cooking with. It's fantastic on dark bread.

Q: What's the difference between sweating and sauteing? And what dishes use what? -- Craig Flage, Zeeland, Mich.

A: The major difference between sweating and sauteeing is the level of heat.

Sweating is done slowly on low heat. And, ideally, the food being sweated should not develop any color. Sauteeing is done quickly over high heat (the literal translation of saute is "to jump." So the food should move around quite a bit in the pan).

Sweating's best when you're developing a base for a sauce or a soup -- when you want the vegetables to soften and intensify in flavor only slightly. Also, since you're trying to get sweated vegetables to let off a bit of their liquid as well, it's perfectly acceptable to salt them at the beginning of the process -- unlike sauteed vegetables, which should be salted only at the end.

Sauteeing's best when you want the vegetables to be at the forefront of whatever you're putting them in, as the high heat and quick cooking intensify the flavors much more.

~ Food Network Kitchens