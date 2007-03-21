Service delays on St. Paddy's Day

<strong>Such is to be expected dining downtown</strong>

I visited my friend, Erin, in Chicago last weekend -- probably not the smartest of moves, we later decided, given all the silly drunken people in green beads or Dr. Seuss hats cramming Chicago establishments. The crowds and throngs of people made a simple event difficult: eating.

Consider, if you will, the service we received at each of the restaurants we patronized.

Restaurant No. 1

We didn't actually catch the name of this restaurant because we didn't stay there. We walked into the Greek diner. We sat ourselves. After about 10 minutes, we realized no one had even been by to give us water. We waited another five minutes before I got up and grabbed one of the waitresses.

"Can we order?"

"Everyone wants to order!" she said before scurrying off.

I returned to the table, sat down and asked Erin if she wanted to leave. Silly us for expecting a server to serve us food. Which was probably a happy coincidence, because a few blocks away we found Restaurant No. 2, at which I had happily dined before.

Restaurant No. 2: Boni Vino

As you may be able to tell, this is an Italian joint, located just east of LaSalle Street on Van Buren Street. Despite its origin, Boni Vino was decked out in shamrocks and offered the corned beef and cabbage special.

We got ourselves a little two-person table against the wall and, again, waited. Though we did get water by the point I flagged down the waitress and asked if we could order. This woman, though, was apologetic and said she thought someone else had taken our order.

Forgiven. The experience ended up garnering good food, good beer and entertaining dining mates. I watched a little girl try to blow her straw wrapper at her mom but shoot it past a nearby diner. The diner and his wife cracked up, and the little girl looked mortified. Her dad laughed, shook hands with the man who was almost pelted with the straw paper, and clinked beers with others at the table.

Restaurant No. 3: Lula Café

That night, Erin took me to her favorite restaurant in the city, one she frequents at least once or twice a week. Lula, in Logan Square on North Kedzie Boulevard, was straight out of San Francisco in decor with a tin ceiling, candlelight, a huge rose bloom on each table and intimate seating. The sound factor was straight out of Chicago: loud and booming.

The restaurant specializes in organic dishes and even had a vegan soup made with celery broth, tofu and coconut milk. It sounded a little hippie for me, but the soup was delicious, as was my quesadilla, made with shiitake mushrooms and a very mild cheese similar in color and texture to feta. The salsa had cinnamon in it. Fab.

When Erin pointed out that her dirty martini wasn't so dirty (I could have dipped a cotton ball in the stuff and removed my nail polish), the waitress agreed and promptly fixed it. The kitchen even brought out little sample soups, also vegan, with peanuts and raisins -- strange soup ingredients, but such an interesting -- in a good way -- flavor.

Restaurant No. 4: Dunlays

on the Square

For lunch the following day, we walked to an Irish restaurant and bar a few blocks away on West Logan Boulevard.

The restaurant was crowded, but we didn't have to wait for a seat. We ordered a Diet Pepsi and a water, but the waitress forgot my water when she brought Erin's Diet Pepsi. I managed to get her attention a few minutes later and asked for my drink. She was all smiles and acted like this was the first time I had ordered it.

My Caesar salad and Erin's eggs (they were not green, thankyouverymuch) were decent, but we were done for a good 20 minutes before the waitress asked if we were ready for our check. I timed her; I gave her two minutes to get our check before we left money on the table and exited. It took her a minute 30 to give us the bill. To pay for the $15.26 meal, we left a $20. It sat on the table for about 10 minutes before I approached another waitress and asked for change.

Our waitress walked by at that moment and said, "I can get that for you, honey."

The change should have been $4.74. She gave me $4 flat. Isn't it customary to award change in the customer's favor? If not, wouldn't she round to the nearest dollar, which would have been $5?

That's fine. She didn't need any more than that for tip. I felt horrible about it -- I regularly tip 20 percent. I appeased myself by saying that because she gypped me, she got a bigger tip than I would have left, anyway.

Tell me about the worst service you've ever had. You can e-mail me at jyouhana@daily-journal.com or write me at 8 Dearborn Square, Kankakee, IL 60901.