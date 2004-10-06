You can win an original Steve York cartoon

Journal staff report

Do The Daily Journal's editorial cartoons make you think? Can you relate to the paunchy "everyhero" Captain Zero? Then you're a fan of award-winning cartoonist Steve York. You can win an original, one-of-a-kind, framed cartoon by Steve, but only if you attend Championship Cooking with Cora. At the same time, you can help a worthy local cause.

Here's how you can win:

First, buy your tickets to Championship Cooking with Cora. The show will be held at Bradley-Bourbonnais High School, Oct. 19 starting at 7 p.m. Tickets are $12 each and are available at Journal offices in Kankakee, Bourbonnais, Manteno and Peotone, Busse & Rieck's and Bade Appliances, both sponsors of the show.

When you come to the show, bring along a non-perishable food item, such as canned goods and boxed mixes. Each person will get a ticket for the drawing to win the Steve York cartoon; only one ticket per person. The food will be donated to The Salvation Army.

Then, during Championship Cooking with Cora, we will hold a drawing. The winner will be presented an original, framed work of art drawn by Steve York exclusively for this show.

If you love cartoons, biting political satire or unique works of art, then get your ticket and bring your can Oct. 19 to Championship Cooking with Cora.

When all the other kids were taking notes during class, Steve York probably was doodling in his notebook. After all, all he's ever wanted to do is draw. Even in first grade, when his classmates said they wanted to grow up to be policemen or nurses, York wanted to be a cartoonist.

"Everybody likes to doodle," the soft-spoken Daily Journal editorial cartoonist said. "I was just the kid who kept on doing it."

Well, he's grown up now -- the Bradley resident is married to Jennifer, and together they have three children: Spencer, 7; Lydia, 5; and Avery, 9 months. If you ask him why he's drawing for a living a genuinely quizzical expression flits across his eyes. It's as if his "inner kid doodler" realizes for a split second there could have been other possibilities.

Nah.

Kids are drawn to York, who's been The Journal's editorial cartoonist for 11 years. He joined the staff shortly after graduating from Olivet Nazarene University in 1993 with an art degree.

He said his son Spencer is his biggest fan, and he's always looking for opportunities to "tell people his dad's this 'famous' artist." But the lad loves the Cubs and dreams of becoming a Cubbie. Lydia's the one who loves to draw and color.

Forget about watching the press spin out papers, or gazing upon the crime reporter -- or even the Kids Stuff editor for that matter. When Munchkins come for a visit they make a beeline to York's storyboard.

"Steve's the most popular guy in the newsroom," said Phil Angelo, managing editor."

But being a cartoonist isn't all fun and games, York insists. "People assume it's like being a professional clown," he said. On the contrary, he has to come up with fresh ideas every day. Unlike the rest of the newsroom staff who report on news and lifestyle trends -- and use many words to do it -- York's medium is defined by a four-inch box.

Angelo praises York's sense of humor. "The first requisite of a cartoon is to make people laugh," he said. "Many days his cartoons make people laugh."

The style works. Over the years, York has won numerous awards from the Illinois Press Association, the only contest he enters. A book, "Attack of the Political Cartoonists," contains his profile and several of his drawings. York's work also has been included in a book, several years running, that compiles each annum's best editorial cartoons.