Dietary copper sources a concern

By Ed Blonz

DEAR DR. BLONZ: I am quite confused about which form of copper can be absorbed by the body. All multivitamin and mineral supplements contain the cupric oxide form. Yet I read an article that cited a statement from the December 1999 issue of the Journal of Nutrition that said the body cannot absorb cupric oxide. It took me quite a while before I found a multivitamin that contained the cupric sulfate the article's author advised, but now the same brand has switched to the oxide.

Was this statement wrong? Why else would all the companies use the oxide form? I am about to buy some for my family, as well as take a supply to my mother in South Africa, and am at a total loss as to what to buy. My husband and I can still eat well and probably get enough copper in out diets, but my mother is 92, has had a stroke and is watching her cholesterol. I was hoping that you might provide some guidance. -- B.G., Berkeley, Calif.

DEAR B.G.: Before addressing your concern, let me provide some background.

Copper is an essential mineral element that is only needed in trace amounts. The adult Recommended Dietary Allowance (RDA) is 0.9 milligrams per day, rising to 1 milligram per day during pregnancy and 1.3 milligrams during lactation. Copper helps in the formation of red blood cells and is essential for normal hair and skin.

Dietary sources of copper include seafood (especially shellfish), nuts, legumes, meats (especially organ meats), whole grains, dark chocolate, raisins and mushrooms. Hard water can also be a source.

Copper deficiency is associated with increases in the blood cholesterol level and damage to the blood vessels, but -- and this is key -- it is wrong to automatically assume that instances of elevated blood cholesterol are caused by insufficient copper.

Deficiencies are unusual, and, unless there is a particular medical condition, sufficient copper intake should not represent a problem for anyone eating a reasonable variety of foods. Copper is one of those essential dietary minerals that can also be toxic if taken in excess.

There is an interesting relationship between copper and zinc, another essential nutrient. The amount of zinc in relation to copper may be just as important as the levels of these nutrients individually. Zinc plays a role in many enzymes, including those involved in detoxification, sex-hormone production and wound healing, and is also involved in our senses of taste and smell.

Too much zinc in a diet can deplete the level of copper in the body; likewise, if the copper intake is excessive, the level of zinc can suffer.

This antagonism only comes into play if there is an imbalance. (The RDA for zinc is 11 milligrams per day for adult men, 8 milligrams per day for adult women.) The point here is that we shouldn't overdo zinc and copper consumption, but there is no problem with taking the recommended amounts of these minerals at the same time.

The conclusion drawn in the 1999 study you mentioned -- that cupric oxide (CuO), a form of copper found in some dietary supplements, is poorly absorbed -- is true. Despite this, some supplement products continue to use this form of copper.

It makes sense to consider food your primary source of copper, but if you find yourself depending on a supplement, check the label and find one where the form of copper comes from cupric chloride and cupric acetate.

