Nutrient loss in cooking varies

By Ed Blonz

DEAR DR. BLONZ: I have been cooking vegetables in the microwave, which I thought was nutritionally sound, since I don't have to add any water. I have recently read of a study done in Spain that found that cooking broccoli in the microwave destroyed 97 percent of the antioxidants it contained. If that is really what happens to broccoli, I wonder about other foods as well. And does reheating food in the microwave also have a deleterious effect on nutritional value? If you have any information on this topic, or know where I might find it, I would greatly appreciate hearing from you. -- E.C., Amherst, Mass.

DEAR E.C.: What you are doing is fine and is reflective of a healthful method of preparation. There have, however, been some confusing reports in the media from the research you cite. The study was published in the November 2003 issue of the Journal of The Science of Food and Agriculture. The article did provide information, but, as is often the case, we need to examine the details to get the full story.

The study involved 150 grams of broccoli, which is just under 2 cups, and 150 milliliters of water, which is about 10 tablespoons (5 ounces). The broccoli-water combination was cooked four different ways: in a pressure cooker for 3 minutes, boiled for 5 minutes, steamed above (not in) the water for 3.5 minutes, and microwaved on high power for 5 minutes in a 1,000 watt oven. The scientists then measured how certain food components had been affected by the cooking process.

It was found that steaming for 3.5 minutes (where there was no direct water contact) resulted in the least amount of loss in the components measured (11 percent). Next came pressure-cooking for 3 minutes, where there was a 53 percent loss. Boiling for 5 minutes resulted in an 81 percent loss, and microwaving for 5 minutes resulted in the reported 97 percent loss of the measured nutrients.

Reading this information alone gives one the distinct impression that microwaving is not a good way to cook broccoli. I advise you not to toss out your ovens just yet, though, as there are a few more ingredients needed to complete this recipe.

The essential issues to consider are temperature, cooking time and contact with water. The temperature and time element relates to the fact that sufficient heat can destroy some vitamins, most notably vitamin C, thiamine and folic acid, as well as certain phytochemicals. Contact with water is important because a number of beneficial components in foods are water soluble. These get pulled into the cooking water; if the water is discarded, so too are those compounds. As a general rule, the greater the amount of cooking water and the higher the temperature, the greater the potential loss.

If they had pressure-cooked the broccoli for 5 minutes (instead of 3 minutes) the nutrient loss would probably have been similar to those found with microwaving in water for 5 minutes. Likewise, I would predict that if they had microwaved the broccoli above the water rather than in the water, the loss would have been significantly less. Again, the key is water contact and heat. The key data that was missing is what happens when you microwave broccoli above water, with only enough water in the container to steam the vegetable.

A more reasonable recipe might be to cook the broccoli in 2 tablespoons of water, not the 10 used in the study. That greater volume of water meant more time to bring the water to a boil and cook the broccoli. Less water would translate to less extraction of water-soluble compounds. Cooking time in a covered, microwave-safe container would be closer to 3 minutes, because it takes less time to make the necessary steam with the smaller volume of water.

Ed Blonz, Ph.D., is a nutrition scientist and the author of "Power Nutrition" (Signet, 1998) and the "Your Personal Nutritionist" book series (Signet, 1996).