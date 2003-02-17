Mystery of yeast

Personally, I've always found yeast mysterious. It's a living organism that is somehow "captured" and placed into jars or little packets. What's not a mystery, however, is that without yeast, we wouldn't have bread, or least not the fluffy types of bread so popular for sandwiches and sopping up gravies.

Regina Pudlo of Bourbonnais also wondered about the "whys and wherefores" of yeast and called me to clarify. Specifically, she wanted to know the differences between yeasts and why she couldn't find good rye or pumpernickel locally.

For advice, I called customer service at King Arthur Flour and talked to Joan. King Arthur not only produces flours of all types but it's Baker's Catalogue (which is celebrating its 100th edition) is a treasure chest of products for serious bakers.

Yeast comes in several different forms: Rapid-rise, instant and active dry. There are also dry and cake versions. The latter is extremely hard to find, Joan said, because it has a very short self life.

Drying deactivates yeast, but doesn't kill it. Instant yeast is dried at a lower temperature than the active type. It produces more live cells and has a quicker, more vigorous action when added to flour and water. Active yeast needs to be "proofed," which is when you dissolve it in water and add sugar; instant years doesn't need proofing.

Joan wouldn't even discuss rapid-rise yeast. "We don't talk about (it)," she said. "We believe bread needs to go through two risings. It develops flavor and crumb [the structure]."

Active yeast is what Joan described as the yeast "we all grew up with." In the proofing, water washes away the dry cells to activate the live ones; sugar is their food. It has a very "yeasty" flavor.

Instant yeast has more live cells and doesn't need proofing. You can use it in traditional bread making, where hand kneading is required, or used in bread machines.

Regina asked me if I could recommend some cookbooks with good bread recipes. There are none I have personal experience with but, checking the bookstore, there are plenty to choose from. A few are:

l The Bread Baker's

Apprentice by Peter

Reinhart

l Bernard Clayton's New

Complete Book of Breads

l Betty Crocker's Best of

Baking

If you'd like more information how to get King Arthur's Baking Catalogue, call 1-800-827-6836. You can also shop online or get recipes on their web site www.bakerscatalogue.com.

