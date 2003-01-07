Only chore in kitchen is washing dishes, says cook

Our first "Taste of the Town" profile for 2003 is Lisa Witheft of Buckingham. Lisa describes herself as "a mother who loves to cook and bake." For this active mom of three, spending time in the kitchen isn't a chore. "The only chore is the dishes," she says.

Lisa has three requirements for the recipes that she brings to her family's table: They have to be quick, easy and have to be something that the entire family likes. That's why Lisa is a big fan of casseroles and cakes. "I call it my 'one-dish' rule," she says.

NAME: Lisa Witheft

HOMETOWN: Buckingham.

OCCUPATION: Aquatics director at the Kankakee Area YMCA

ON A DAILY BASIS, I COOK FOR: Husband Keith and children dana, 13; Ali, 12 and Aidan, 7.

MY FAVORITE MEAL TO PREPARE AND/OR EAT IS: Cooking or eating, Lisa says, "I like them all!"

I GET MY RECIPES FROM: Family, friends, and cookbooks. When it comes to cookbooks, Lisa's personal favorites are the ones prepared by church groups. She also makes up some of her own recipes.

MY IDEA OF THE "PERFECT" MEAL: For Lisa, this answer came easily and quickly. "One where we (my entire family) can sit down together. With so many different schedules and activities, that can be hard to do. But, it's a real treat when all five of us are around the table."

TWO PEOPLE I WOULD LIKE TO INVITE TO MY HOME TO COOK/BAKE FOR AND WHAT I WOULD MAKE: One would be a college-age co-worker whom Lisa says is extraordinarily thin, although he loves to eat. The other person is actually a group Ã? her family (mom, sister, dad, etc.). Of course, she'd prepare one of her many one-dish wonders: a casserole!

MY COOKING/BAKING SPECIALTY: Appetizers! Everyone raves about Lisa's "cocktail rye breads." In fact, when there's a potluck at work, a friend always signs Lisa up to bring them.

WHEN I EAT OUT, I LIKE: "To go to a restaurant that has something for everyone in my family."

THE ONE KITCHEN ITEM OR UTENSIL THAT EVERY KITCHEN SHOULD HAVE: A little spatula from Pampered Chef. "It's the perfect size for flipping one egg in a pan or for serving brownies."

GREATEST INFLUENCES ON MY CULINARY SKILLS: There have been three: Lisa's mom, Katherine Rauworth, for her meatloaf, mashed potatoes, and baked beans; her aunt, Bev Fennel, for her cannoli; and her late grandmother, Francis Routson, "for everything"!

I GET THE MOST REQUESTS FOR: "Actually, for quite a few things Ã‰ my soups, dips, cakes, and casseroles!"

THE RECIPE I LIKE TO MAKE MOST: A scratch cake that has Miracle Whip in it. "My mom taught me how to make this cake when I was younger. Now, everyone requests it for their birthdays."

THE ONE RECIPE I HAVEN'T MADE, BUT WOULD LIKE TO: Quiche. "It has to be a recipe that my entire family will like. So far, I haven't found one, but I'm always looking!"

GREATEST COOKING COMPLIMENT: "When there aren't any leftovers!"

MY COOKING/BAKING PHILOSOPHY: Try a new recipe Ã? "at least once."

Here is Lisa's recipe for Texas Sheet Cake. Lisa like this recipe for a couple of reasons: First, it tastes great! And, it only takes an hour to make Ã? from start to finish. The recipe has been in her family for years.

Texas Sheet Cake

Lisa Witheft, Buckingham

Cake:

2 cups flour

2 cups sugar

1-teaspoon cinnamon

1-teaspoon baking soda

1-teaspoon vanilla

1/2-cup buttermilk (or 1 Tablespoon and milk to make 1/2 cup)

2 eggs

Mix all of these ingredients in a bowl.

1/2-cup oil

1-cup water

1/2-cup butter

4 Tablespoons cocoa

Combine these ingredients in a saucepan. Bring to a boil. Pour this mixture into the bowl of dry ingredients. Mix. Grease a jellyroll pan, and spread the batter evenly in it. Bake at 350 degrees for 15 to 20 minutes or until a toothpick inserted in the center comes out clean. Cool.

Frosting:

1 stick butter

5 Tablespoons milk

4 Tablespoons cocoa

1-teaspoon vanilla

5 cups powdered sugar

Combine the first three ingredients in a saucepan. Bring to a boil. Remove the pan from the heat. Add the vanilla and powdered sugar. Stir with a whisk until the mixture is smooth. (This needs to be done quickly, as the frosting thickens fast.) Pour frosting over the cooled cake, and spread evenly.

Do you know any good cooks? Send us their names, addresses and daytime telephone numbers to: "Taste of the Town," c/o The Daily Journal, 8 Dearborn Square, Kankakee, IL 60901. Nominations can also be dropped off at The Daily Journal offices in Kankakee, Bourbonnais, and Peotone. Or, e-mail your nomination to cweisenberger@daily-journal.com.

Briefly explain why your nominee is a good cook and what you think is one of your or his or her best recipes. Be sure to include your name ,address and daytime telephone number. Cooks profiled receive a "Taste of the Town" apron, as does the individual who nominates them.