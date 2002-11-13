Ice cream memories contest

Just in time for the holidays, Edy's Grand Ice Cream is inviting ice cream lovers to enter its "Taste Under the Tree" contest for a chance to win a party hosted by John Harrison, Edy's Official Ice Cream Taster. Ice cream fans can scoop up this unique opportunity to have John visit their homes with gallons of ice cream by submitting a special ice cream memory. Four winners will be selected with each also receiving a year's supply of Edy's ice cream.

"Taste Under the Tree" is a rare gift that gives ice cream lovers the change to let their taste buds loose on Edy's new flavors alongside John and 20 of their friends.

Now through Dec. 10, contestants eight years and older should describe in 300 words or less a sweet ice cream memory.

Whether you remember your first scoop of Rocky Road or have a funny story about Grandma's quest for the perfect sundae, memories can be mailed to: Taste Under the Tree, Edy's Grand Ice Cream, Inc., 5929 College Ave., Oakland, CA 94618. Submissions will also be accepted via e-mail (available only to entrants age 18 and over) to tasteunderthetree@edys.com. Official rules are at www.Edys.com.