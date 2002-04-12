The story of the dancing broom

"Strange stories had been circulating regarding the remarkable power exercised over innumerable objects by Fred Work," said the January 24, 1900, edition of the Kankakee Daily Times.

Work, identified as Fred Gresham in a previous Times story, was being held in the county jail on a charge of stealing horses belonging to Kankakee County Coroner L. E. Fenouille.

On Sunday evening, January 21, Works had complained to Sheriff Glass, Dr. G. H. Lee and Attorney Stephen R. Moore that the jail furniture became animate at night and walked all over him!

To prove his story, Work stood a broom on its handle end, then ran shrieking into his cell as the broom made short jumps toward him.

According to the Times the three witnesses made a hasty retreat, locking the jail door behind them.

At 8 o'clock on Tuesday evening Drs. Lee and B. F. Uran, accompanied by Kankakee Daily Gazette reporters, Tom Bonfield and C. E. Holt, came to the courthouse basement.

"Sheriff Glass admitted the visitors to the jail but remained on the outside," the Times said. "He was not greatly interested in the spook business."

Work appeared nervous. He admitted to being blind in one eye and feared he was losing sight in the other. Dr. Lee examined the man's eyes, then asked him to tell Dr. Uran about himself.

"'Now we'll have him perform with the broom,' said Dr. Lee in the anticipative manner of the fake sailor who exhibits the trained seals in the Sells-Forepaugh circus," stated the Times. "Dr. Lee had seen the [broom] performance before.

"'Gentlemen,' pleaded Work, 'don't ask me to do this. It makes me sick. I don't get over it for hours.'"

Reluctantly Work sat down and faced the upturned broom. After a moment the broom seemingly stood without Work holding it and began a little dance. Suddenly, Work bolted from the chair and "ran to his cell like a wild man."

"'Can't you tell me what this is?' He plaintively asked Dr. Uran. 'I do this against my will and it hurts my head. Can't you do something to relieve my mind?'

"'It won't hurt you,' returned Dr. Uran.

"The doctor then related a story about a man who just held his hands over money and it jumped right into them. This man was also a doctor.

"Morris Goldfon [one of the jail inmates accused of perjury during the Ringo trail] told a weird story about the poker which jumped around for fully ten minutes the other night. Chairs had strolled through the corridors on another occasion.

"Drs. Uran and Lee took Work into the rear of the jail to question him privately. Dr. Uran told the prisoner he was crazy. Work didn't like this.

"The investigation concluded with a story by Mr. Bonfield about a magnetic girl that he used to know out west who could pull against a horse and perform other wonderful feats.

"In the opinion of the committee Work's work with the broom could not be explained."

The Times does not clarify how it could describe the essential details of the jail phenomenon without having a reporter there. But it is evident the Times editors did some investigating of their own. A Mr. Milburn is quoted as saying Work "'possessed so much magnetism that he was a magnet, so to speak. A bit of steel inserted in the broom permitted its being moved about by the prisoner without being touched by the hands.'"

The Times then gave an explanation, attributing it to Work, but presents his testimony in a summarized version.

Perhaps they found a clue to what actually was happening by Work's manner in rushing to his cell immediately after the broom's performance. Was it to hide evidence of how the trick was done?

"Mr. work explains it himself very simply," said the Times. "All that is necessary is a black thread that extends from knee to knee and against which the broom rests. Cords attached to chairs and the poker explains their habit of moving about."

Work said he gave these exhibitions of "magic" to have fun with the other prisoners in the jail.

The story of Mr. Work and his tricks may have had a basis of fact in jailhouse horseplay as revealed by the Times' final explanation.

To understand the embellishments of the story, however, and burlesque characterization of Drs. Lee and Uran, Sheriff Glass, Tom Bonfield and Charles Holt as pure editorial hyperbole, one must consider the rivalry between the Times and the Gazette. Each newspaper represented different factions of the Republican Party. The Times seldom passed up an opportunity to depict the Holts and their supporters as naive bumblers who never got the facts of a story straight.