Church Briefs: Oct. 2, 2024

<strong>Rummage sale at Bourbonnais Church of Christ</strong>

From 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. both Friday and Saturday at Bourbonnais Church of Christ, 399 Larry Power Road, Bourbonnais, church members will be hosting a rummage sale. Several people in the congregation and friends of the church have been struggling with medical issues, and the church is working to raise funds to help these people in need through community outreach.

Both days will feature craft vendors and a bake sale. Items available in the rummage sale include clothing for adults and children, shoes, coats, small appliances, dishes and more.

<strong>Winter Clothing Giveaway</strong>

From 9 a.m. to noon Saturday at Manteno Church of God, 126 E. First St., Manteno, Love’s Closet will be hosting a winter clothing giveaway.

For more information, call Donna at 815-263-9054.

<strong>International Day at Resurrection Community</strong>

Dr. Wilfredo Canales will be the keynote speaker for International Day at Resurrection Community Church of the Nazarene at 10:45 a.m. Sunday. Rev. Tina Burton is senior pastor, and inquiries can be made at 815-933-2443. Resurrection Community is at 425 E. Court St., Kankakee.

With a heart for serving the Lord and many years of experience in oral and written communication, Canales teaches at Olivet Nazarene University. His interests and teaching responsibilities include Latin American culture and civilization, Spanish and Latin American literature and advanced Spanish.

<strong>Pentecostal Bible Study</strong>

God’s Worldwide Foundation invites you to Pentecostal Bible Study at 1 p.m. Monday at The GROW Center, 310 Main St. NW, Bourbonnais. Pastor Molly and friends hope you can make it. This will be a monthly event.

<strong>Holiday Missions Sale at Grace UMC</strong>

From 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Oct. 10, 8 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Oct. 11 and 7:30 a.m. to noon Oct. 12 at Grace Community United Methodist Church, 735 Main St. NW, Bourbonnais, the church Missions Group is holding a sale as well as selling baked goods.

<strong>2024 Public Square Rosary Rally</strong>

At noon Oct. 12 at St. Margaret Mary Church on Main Street in Herscher, will be the 2024 Public Square Rosary Rally. The community is invited to pray for the nation. Bring a lawn chair.

For more information, call Cindy Gagnon at 815-933-4077; Rhonda Berns at 815-426-5015; Kathy Meli at 815-928-8988.

<strong>Lasagna Dinners To-Go</strong>

The United Women of Faith of Asbury United Methodist Church in Kankakee are selling Lasagna To-Go Dinners from 4 to 6 p.m. Oct. 17.

Dinners include two pieces of lasagna and breadsticks and cost $15.

Pre-orders are recommended. You can order online at <a href="https://www.kasbury.org" target="_blank">kasbury.org</a> or by calling 815-933-4408 by Oct. 13.

Checks should be payable to UWF and mailed to Asbury at 196 S. Harrison Ave., Kankakee, IL 60901.

For more information, call the church at 815-933-4408

<strong>St. Patrick’s Church Harvest Social/ card party</strong>

This year’s St. Patrick’s Church Harvest Social and Card Party will be held at 11:30 a.m. Oct. 30 at the Wilton Center Community Building, 14355 W. Joliet Road, Manhattan. Tickets cost $10 each, and lunch will be served. There will be door prizes and a split-the-pot raffle.

