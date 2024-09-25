Church Briefs: Sept. 25, 2024

<strong>Rummage/Bake Sale at St. John’s in Danforth</strong>

St. John’s Lutheran Church in Danforth will have a rummage/bake sale from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Thursday and from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Friday at 308 N. Front St., Danforth. Enter on the west side of the building. There will be a variety of household goods in addition to the bake sale.

<strong>Monthly Mass at St. Rose</strong>

St. Rose of Lima Chapel, 486 W. Merchant St., Kankakee, will hold monthly Mass at 6 p.m. Friday. Enter through the west door under the canopy. The elevator is nearby. All are welcome.

Adoration of the Blessed Sacrament is held at St. Rose from 3-5 p.m. every Wednesday afternoon. The rosary is recited at 2:30 p.m. Enter through the west door under the canopy.

<strong>Rummage sale at Watseka Methodist</strong>

The Watseka Methodist Church will have a rummage sale from noon to 5 p.m. Friday and from 9 a.m. to noon Saturday. The church is at 301 S. Fourth St., Watseka. There will be a variety of clothing and household goods at reasonable prices. On Saturday, there will be a $3 bag sale.

<strong>Honoring brothers’ 53 years of service</strong>

At 2 p.m. Sunday at the Good Shepherd Manor Chapel, 4129 Route 17, Momence, the community and St. Patrick’s Church — along with Father Peter Janowski — will celebrate Brothers Alphonsus Brown and Charles Pratt, who have been serving at Good Shepherd Manor since 1971. They soon will be retiring to Albuquerque.

There will be a reception with light refreshments after the mass.

<strong>Winter Clothing Giveaway</strong>

From 9 a.m. to noon Oct. 5 at Manteno Church of God, 126 E. First St., Manteno, Love’s Closet will be hosting a winter clothing giveaway.

For more information, call Donna at 815-263-9054.

<strong>International Day at Resurrection Community</strong>

Dr. Wilfredo Canales will be the keynote speaker for International Day at Resurrection Community Church of the Nazarene at 10:45 a.m. Oct. 6. Rev. Tina Burton is senior pastor, and inquiries can be made at 815-933-2443. Resurrection Community is at 425 E. Court St., Kankakee.

With a heart for serving the Lord and many years of experience in oral and written communication, Canales teaches at Olivet Nazarene University. His interests and teaching responsibilities include Latin American culture and civilization, Spanish and Latin American literature and advanced Spanish.

<strong>Pentecostal Bible Study</strong>

God’s Worldwide Foundation invites you to Pentecostal Bible Study at 1 p.m. Oct. 7 at The GROW Center, 310 Main St. NW, Bourbonnais. Pastor Molly and friends hope you can make it. This will be a monthly event.

<strong>Holiday Missions Sale at Grace UMC</strong>

From 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Oct. 10, 8 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Oct. 11 and 7:30 a.m. to noon Oct. 12 at Grace Community United Methodist Church, 735 Main St. NW, Bourbonnais, the church Missions Group is holding a sale as well as selling baked goods.

<strong>2024 Public Square Rosary Rally</strong>

At noon Oct. 12 at St. Margaret Mary Church on Main Street in Herscher will be the 2024 Public Square Rosary Rally. The community is invited to pray for the nation. Bring a lawn chair.

For more information, call Cindy Gagnon at 815-933-4077; Rhonda Berns at 815-426-5015; Kathy Meli at 815-928-8988.

<strong>St. Patrick’s Church Harvest Social/card party</strong>

This year’s St. Patrick’s Church Harvest Social and Card Party will be held at 11:30 a.m. Oct. 30 at the Wilton Center Community Building, 14355 W. Joliet Road, Manhattan. Tickets cost $10 each, and lunch will be served. There will be door prizes and a split-the-pot raffle.

