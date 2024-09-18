Church Briefs: Sept. 18, 2024

<strong>Community Widow/Widower Support Group</strong>

The Community Widow/Widower Support Group will meet at 9 a.m. Saturday at Grace Community United Methodist Church, 735 Main St. NW, Bourbonnais. All widows and widowers are invited to attend regardless of your religious affiliation. Call Peggy Sue at 815-922-2079 for more information.

<strong>Sheldon Community Church Service</strong>

The Sheldon Community Church Service, sponsored by Sheldon area churches, will be at 10 a.m. Sunday in the Sheldon Community Center, 140 S. Fourth St., Sheldon. The Natural High, local gospel singing group, will perform. There will be a chicken dinner to follow the service, by donation. Everyone is invited to service and dinner.

<strong>Rummage sale at Watseka Methodist</strong>

The Watseka Methodist Church will have a rummage sale from noon to 5 p.m. Sept. 27 and from 9 a.m. to noon Sept. 28. The church is at 301 S. Fourth St., Watseka. There will be a variety of clothing and household goods at reasonable prices. On Saturday, there will be a $3 bag sale.

<strong>Honoring brothers’ 53 years of service</strong>

At 2 p.m. Sept. 29 at the Good Shepherd Manor Chapel, 4129 Route 17, Momence, the community and St. Patrick’s Church — along with Father Peter Janowski — will celebrate Brothers Alphonsus Brown and Charles Pratt, who have been serving at Good Shepherd Manor since 1971. They soon will be retiring to Albuquerque.

There will be a reception with light refreshments after the mass.

<strong>International Day at Resurrection Community</strong>

Dr. Wilfredo Canales will be the keynote speaker for International Day at Resurrection Community Church of the Nazarene at 10:45 a.m. Oct. 6. Rev. Tina Burton is senior pastor, and inquiries can be made at 815-933-2443. Resurrection Community is at 425 E. Court St., Kankakee.

With a heart for serving the Lord and many years of experience in oral and written communication, Canales teaches at Olivet Nazarene University. His interests and teaching responsibilities include Latin American culture and civilization, Spanish and Latin American literature and advanced Spanish.

<strong>St. Patrick’s Church Harvest Social/card party</strong>

This year’s St. Patrick’s Church Harvest Social and Card Party will be held at 11:30 a.m. Oct. 30 at the Wilton Center Community Building, 14355 W. Joliet Road, Manhattan. Tickets cost $10 each, and lunch will be served. There will be door prizes and a split-the-pot raffle.

