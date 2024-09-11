Church Briefs: Sept. 11, 2024

<strong>St. Paul’s rummage sale</strong>

A rummage sale will be held at St. Paul’s Lutheran Church, 348 E. Merchant St., Kankakee, from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Thursday and Friday. Use alley entrance. Proceeds benefit Tabea Society Altar Guild.

<strong>Hispanic Heritage Mass at St. Rose</strong>

St. Rose of Lima Chapel, 486 W. Merchant St., Kankakee, will celebrate a Hispanic Heritage, bilingual Mass at 6 p.m. Friday. Enter through the west door under the canopy. The elevator is nearby. All are welcome.

Adoration of the Blessed Sacrament is held at St. Rose from 3-5 p.m. every Wednesday. Enter through the west door under the canopy.

<strong>St. Pat’s community picnic</strong>

Starting with a bilingual mass at 10:30 a.m. Sept. 15, St. Patrick’s Church, 119 N. Market St., Momence, will host the St. Patrick’s Community Picnic.

“It’s a way of building community,” Father Peter Jankowski said.

There will be live music performances by The Saddle Shoe Sisters, from 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m., as they perform hits from the ‘50s and ‘60s; The Fender Benders will take the stage at 1:30 p.m. to perform old-school rock.

There will be a yard sale and vendor fair, various food trucks and grilled foods, including Ios Chepes Restaurant and Chef Kyle Volek on the grill.

All proceeds benefit the church and the St. Patrick’s Academy Gym & Community Center, as they seek funding and grants for upgrading the parking facility, installing a power generator, installing air conditioning and tuck-pointing the gym building.

<strong>Prairie Dell open house</strong>

At 2 p.m. Sunday, Prairie Dell Church will host an open house. The church is an historical site and is located at 2551 E. 2150N Road, Watseka, 3½ miles west of Iroquois.

<strong>Sheldon Community Church Service</strong>

The Sheldon Community Church Service, sponsored by Sheldon area churches, will be at 10 a.m. Sept. 22 in the Sheldon Community Center, 140 S. Fourth St., Sheldon. The Natural High, local gospel singing group, will perform. There will be a chicken dinner to follow the service, by donation. Everyone is invited to service and dinner.

<strong>Blood drive at American Lutheran</strong>

The American Lutheran Church in Bourbonnais will host a community blood drive with the American Red Cross from 1-6 p.m. Tuesday at 1560 Career Center Road.

For more information or to make an appointment to donate, call 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767), or sign up online at redcrossblood.org with sponsor code 040004363.

“Hosting a blood drive coincides with the American Lutheran Church core values of giving back to the community,” said Dan Westergaard, blood drive coordinator. “With a simple blood donation, we have the ability to help save the life of someone who could be a coworker, loved one or neighbor.”

The church will be providing Sloppy Joe sandwiches, root beer floats, baked goods, juice and more.

American Lutheran Church has sponsored 29 drives, collecting 774 pints of blood that help the American Red Cross save hundreds of lives.

Blood is routinely transfused to patients with cancer and other diseases, premature babies, organ transplant recipients and trauma victims, according to the Red Cross.

“The short amount of time it takes to donate can mean a lifetime to a patient with a serious medical condition. We urge eligible donors to join us in the selfless act of giving blood.”

Donors of all blood types are needed, especially those with types O negative, B negative and A negative. According to the Red Cross, type O negative is the universal blood type that can be safely transfused to anyone and often is used to treat trauma patients.

<strong>Rummage sale at Watseka Methodist</strong>

The Watseka Methodist Church will have a rummage sale from noon to 5 p.m. Sept. 27 and from 9 a.m. to noon Sept. 28. The church is at 301 S. Fourth St., Watseka. There will be a variety of clothing and household goods at reasonable prices. On Saturday, there will be a $3 bag sale.

<strong>Honoring brothers’ 53 years of service</strong>

At 2 p.m. Sept. 29 at the Good Shepherd Manor Chapel, 4129 Route 17, Momence, the community and St. Patrick’s Church — along with Father Peter Janowski — will celebrate Brothers Alphonsus Brown and Charles Pratt, who have been serving at Good Shepherd Manor since 1971. They soon will be retiring to Albuquerque.

There will be a reception with light refreshments after the mass.

<strong>International Day at Resurrection Community</strong>

Dr. Wilfredo Canales will be the keynote speaker for International Day at Resurrection Community Church of the Nazarene at 10:45 a.m. Oct. 6. Rev. Tina Burton is senior pastor, and inquiries can be made at 815-933-2443. Resurrection Community is at 425 E. Court St., Kankakee.

With a heart for serving the Lord and many years of experience in oral and written communication, Canales teaches at Olivet Nazarene University. His interests and teaching responsibilities include Latin American culture and civilization, Spanish and Latin American literature and advanced Spanish.

In addition to his academic responsibilities at Olivet, Canales works collaboratively with the Church of the Nazarene’s Centro de Estudios Pastorales/Center for Pastoral Studies (Chicago Central District) and as general editor of “Reflexiones Ministeriales,” a pastoral journal sponsored by the Hispanic Ministries Office for U.S. and Canada.

Before joining Olivet’s faculty in 2007, he served in a variety of institutional leadership positions gaining a wealth of global ministry experience. He also has been the speaker in Latin American countries for many conferences, retreats and workshops on theological education, pastoral ministry and contemporary topics.

He served as district superintendent and director of theological education of the Church of the Nazarene, Paraguay; director of the Nazarene Communications Network, Miami, Fla.; director of Latin American Nazarene Communications, San Jose, Costa Rica; president of the South American Nazarene Theological, Quito, Ecuador; and district superintendent and pastor, Central District, Lima, Peru.

He and his wife, Ada, have two sons, Marcos and Esteban. Ada works at Kankakee First Church of the Nazarene, where they are members. In his leisure time he enjoys reading, writing and watching international soccer games.

— Daily Journal staff report