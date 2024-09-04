Church Briefs: Sept. 4, 2024

<strong>Redeeming Life food pantry</strong>

From noon to 2 p.m. Thursdays at Redeeming Life Ministries, 2400 Waldron Road, Kankakee, there is a food pantry for those in need in the area. Donations are welcome.

<strong>‘Jesus’ screening at Watseka Theatre</strong>

At 2 p.m. Sept. 8, area churches will be hosting a screening of “Jesus,” by the Jesus Film Project, at Watseka Theatre, 218 E. Walnut St., Watseka. The video is based on the Book of Luke. A free-will donation will be taken to help defray the cost of the event.

<strong>Prairie Dell open house</strong>

At 2 p.m. Sept. 15, Prairie Dell Church will host an open house. The church is an historical site and is located at 2551 E. 2150N Road, Watseka, 3½ miles west of Iroquois.

<strong>International Day at Resurrection Community</strong>

Dr. Wilfredo Canales will be the keynote speaker for International Day at Resurrection Community Church of the Nazarene at 10:45 a.m. Oct. 6. Rev. Tina Burton is senior pastor, and inquiries can be made at 815-933-2443. Resurrection Community is at 425 E. Court St., Kankakee.

With a heart for serving the Lord and many years of experience in oral and written communication, Canales teaches at Olivet Nazarene University. His interests and teaching responsibilities include Latin American culture and civilization, Spanish and Latin American literature and advanced Spanish.

In addition to his academic responsibilities at Olivet, Canales works collaboratively with the Church of the Nazarene’s Centro de Estudios Pastorales/Center for Pastoral Studies (Chicago Central District) and as general editor of “Reflexiones Ministeriales,” a pastoral journal sponsored by the Hispanic Ministries Office for U.S. and Canada.

Before joining Olivet’s faculty in 2007, he served in a variety of institutional leadership positions gaining a wealth of global ministry experience. He has also been the speaker in Latin American countries for many conferences, retreats and workshops on theological education, pastoral ministry and contemporary topics.

He served as district superintendent and director of theological education of the Church of the Nazarene, Paraguay; director of the Nazarene Communications Network, Miami, Fla.; director of Latin American Nazarene Communications, San Jose, Costa Rica; president of the South American Nazarene Theological, Quito, Ecuador; and district superintendent and pastor, Central District, Lima, Peru.

He and his wife, Ada, have two sons, Marcos and Esteban. Ada works at Kankakee First Church of the Nazarene, where they are members. In his leisure time he enjoys reading, writing and watching international soccer games.

