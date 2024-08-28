Church Briefs: Aug. 28, 2024

<strong>Redeeming Life food pantry</strong>

From noon to 2 p.m. Thursdays at Redeeming Life Ministries, 2400 Waldron Road, Kankakee, there is a food pantry for those in need in the area. Donations are welcome.

<strong>St. Rose Monthly Mass</strong>

St. Rose of Lima Chapel, 486 W. Merchant St., Kankakee, will celebrate its monthly Mass at 6 p.m. Friday. It will be the fifth anniversary of the chapel’s founding. Enter through the west door under the canopy and the elevator is nearby.

Adoration of the Blessed Sacrament is held from 3-5 p.m. every Wednesday afternoon at St. Rose. Enter through the west door under the canopy.

<strong>‘Jesus’ screening at Watseka Theatre</strong>

At 2 p.m. Sept. 8, area churches will be hosting a screening of “Jesus,” by the Jesus Film Project, at Watseka Theatre, 218 E. Walnut St., Watseka. The video is based on the Book of Luke. A free-will donation will be taken to help defray the cost of the event.

<strong>Prairie Dell Church open house</strong>

Prairie Dell Church Association would like to invite the public to a church open house at 2 p.m. Sept. 15. Join to learn about a few prominent, respected founders from the 1800s who were instrumental in forming the Prairie Dell Church and Cemetery located 3½ miles west of Iroquois.

This historical landmark address is 2548 E. 2150 North Road, Watseka. There will be a time of sharing of memories.