Church Briefs: Aug. 21, 2024

<strong>Redeeming Life food pantry</strong>

From noon to 2 p.m. Thursdays at Redeeming Life Ministries, 2400 Waldron Road, Kankakee, there is a food pantry for those in need in the area. Donations are welcome.

<strong>Faith Deliverance Pastor Appreciation</strong>

From Aug. 23-25, Faith Deliverance Teaching Center will host Pastor Appreciation. At 6 p.m. Friday will be an appreciation for Pastor Norma Nappa; at 6 p.m. Saturday is for Pastor Reggie Jones; at 4 p.m. Sunday is for Pastor Jesse Young.

All are welcome to join at 210 N. Indiana Ave., Kankakee, to celebrate. There will be food served Friday and Saturday. For more information, call pastor/teacher Diane Epting at 815-272-1056.

<strong>‘Jesus’ screening at Watseka Theatre</strong>

At 2 p.m. Sept. 8, area churches will be hosting a screening of “Jesus,” by the Jesus Film Project, at Watseka Theatre, 218 E. Walnut St., Watseka. The video is based on the Book of Luke. A free-will donation will be taken to help defray the cost of the event.

