Church Briefs: Aug. 14, 2024

<strong>Redeeming Life’s Vacation Bible School</strong>

Redeeming Life Ministries, 2400 Waldron Road, Kankakee, will host Vacation Bible School/Back-to-School Funday from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday. The title of the program is Celebrate the Savior.

Registration starts at 9 a.m. Saturday. Pre-registration forms can be returned to the church between noon and 2 p.m. Thursday.

For questions and more information, call 779-513-2227.

<strong>St. Peter’s in Grant Park’s summer schedule</strong>

St. Peter’s United Church of Christ, at 310 N. Meadow St., Grant Park, and the Rev. Kyle Timmons, have shared the summer schedule. Worship is held at 9 a.m. Sundays (and is streamed on Facebook Live). Additionally:

• On Sunday will be a Family Fun Day.

• Fusion, for grades sixth through 12th, meets once per month.

For more information, call 815-465-6191.

<strong>Back to School Community Cookout</strong>

New Jerusalem Seventh-day Adventist Church is hosting a Back to School Community Cookout from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday at Pioneer Park, 698 N. Hobbie Ave., Kankakee.

<strong>Shiloh Full Gospel Baptist celebrates anniversary</strong>

At 4 p.m. Sunday, Shiloh Full Gospel Baptist Church, 945 S. Dearborn Ave., Kankakee, will celebrate its 113th anniversary. Bringing the word of God for the service is Pastor Michael H. Bell, of Mt. Olive Missionary Baptist Church in Robbins, Ill.

The theme for the service is 113 Years Unbreakable.

<strong>Redeeming Life food pantry</strong>

From noon to 2 p.m. Thursdays at Redeeming Life Ministries, 2400 Waldron Road, Kankakee, there is a food pantry for those in need in the area. Donations are welcome.

— Daily Journal staff report