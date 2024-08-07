Church Briefs: Aug. 7, 2024

<strong>St. Peter’s in Grant Park’s summer schedule</strong>

St. Peter’s United Church of Christ, at 310 N. Meadow St., Grant Park, and the Rev. Kyle Timmons, have shared the summer schedule. Worship is held at 9 a.m. Sundays (and is streamed on Facebook Live). Additionally:

• On Aug. 18 will be a Family Fun Day.

• Fusion, for grades sixth through 12th, meets once per month.

For more information, call 815-465-6191.

<strong>Faith Connection hosting craft fair and more</strong>

Faith Connection in Wilton Center is having a vendor craft fair, pet adoption and pulled pork barbecue event from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday at 14101 W. Joliet Road, Manhattan. All indoors and air conditioned, so come rain or shine.

Enjoy some fall shopping and support a wide variety of local vendors. Find a ready-to-adopt pet to join your family. Have an amazing lunch of pulled pork sandwiches, loaded nachos, cheese nachos, fried apples and more. Want to satisfy your sweet tooth? We will be selling homemade pies, too. Profits from this event benefit local missions and charitable organizations.

For more information, go to <a href="https://www.faithconnectionwc.com" target="_blank">faithconnectionwc.com</a>.

<strong>Watseka UMC Family Fun Carnival</strong>

The Watseka First United Methodist Church is hosting a free Family Fun Carnival from 12:30 to 2:30 p.m. Aug. 11. Everyone is welcome. Festivities will take place on the empty lot to the west of the church located at 301 S. Fourth St., Watseka.

Activities will include inflatable bounce houses and slide, face painting, photo booth, slime-making, petting zoo, games and crafts. Food will be served during the event. Backpacks with school supplies will be given to the first 100 children kindergarten through eighth grades.

<strong>Redeeming Life food pantry</strong>

From noon to 2 p.m. Thursdays at Redeeming Life Ministries, 2400 Waldron Road, Kankakee, there is a food pantry for those in need in the area. Donations are welcome.

