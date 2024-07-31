Church Briefs: July 31, 2024

<strong>St. Peter’s in Grant Park’s summer schedule</strong>

St. Peter’s United Church of Christ, at 310 N. Meadow St., Grant Park, and the Rev. Kyle Timmons, have shared the summer schedule. Worship is held at 9 a.m. Sundays (and is streamed on Facebook Live). Additionally:

• On Aug. 18 will be a Family Fun Day.

• Fusion, for grades sixth through 12th, meets once per month.

For more information, call 815-465-6191.

<strong>Beaverville blood drive</strong>

From 2-6 p.m. Thursday at St. Mary’s Parish Hall in Beaverville, 308 St. Charles St., there will be a blood drive. For more information, call Diane at 815-435-2249 or 815-370-9861.

<strong>Zion United celebrating 150 years</strong>

During the first weekend in August, Zion United Church of Christ, 503 N. Central St., Gilman, will be celebrating its 150th anniversary with a celebration themed A Weekend of Memories. Events are open to the public.

• At 6:30 p.m. Aug. 2 will be confirmation class reunions.

• At 1 p.m. Aug. 3 will be the anniversary celebration with music, guests, a history of the founding of the church, tours of the church and a reception and refreshments to follow.

• At 10 a.m. Aug. 4 is the 150th-year worship service with a potluck service to follow.

<strong>Sheldon United rummage sale</strong>

Sheldon United Methodist Church, 405 S. Fifth St., Sheldon, will be hosting a Summer Rummage Sale. Sale will run from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Aug. 2-3. There is clothing for all, furniture, collectables, bedding, purses, shoes, DVDs, VHS tapes, records, books, a record player, toys, books, clocks, household items, dishes, shower chairs and more. There will be a bake sale and lunch served each day, bag sales for clothing and books both days. Come shop the second-hand treasures.

<strong>Watseka UMC Family Fun Carnival</strong>

The Watseka First United Methodist Church is hosting a free Family Fun Carnival from 12:30 to 2:30 p.m. Aug. 11. Everyone is welcome. Festivities will take place on the empty lot to the west of the church located at 301 S. Fourth St., Watseka.

Activities will include inflatable bounce houses and slide, face painting, photo booth, slime-making, petting zoo, games and crafts. Food will be served during the event. Backpacks with school supplies will be given to the first 100 children kindergarten through eighth grade.

<strong>Redeeming Life food pantry</strong>

From noon to 2 p.m. Thursdays at Redeeming Life Ministries, 2400 Waldron Road, Kankakee, there is a food pantry for those in need in the area. Donations are welcome.

