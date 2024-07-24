Church Briefs: July 24, 2024

<strong>St. Rose monthly mass</strong>

St. Rose Chapel, 486 W. Merchant, Kankakee, will have monthly Mass at 6 p.m. Friday. All are welcome. Elevator near for easy use. Enter under the awning.

<strong>St. Peter’s in Grant Park’s summer schedule</strong>

St. Peter’s United Church of Christ, at 310 N. Meadow St., Grant Park, and the Rev. Kyle Timmons, have shared the summer schedule. Worship is held at 9 a.m. Sundays (and is streamed on Facebook Live). Additionally:

• On Aug. 18 will be a Family Fun Day.

• Fusion, for grades sixth through 12th, meets once per month.

For more information, call 815-465-6191.

<strong>Beaverville blood drive</strong>

From 2-6 p.m. Aug. 1 at St. Mary’s Parish Hall in Beaverville, 308 St. Charles St., there will be a blood drive. For more information, call Diane at 815-435-2249 or 815-370-9861.

<strong>Zion United celebrating 150 years</strong>

During the first weekend in August, Zion United Church of Christ, 503 N. Central St., Gilman, will be celebrating its 150th anniversary with a celebration themed A Weekend of Memories. Events are open to the public.

• At 6:30 p.m. Aug. 2 will be confirmation class reunions.

• At 1 p.m. Aug. 3 will be the anniversary celebration with music, guests, a history of the founding of the church, tours of the church, and a reception and refreshments to follow.

• At 10 a.m. Aug. 4 is the 150th-year worship service with a potluck service to follow.

<strong>Sheldon United rummage sale</strong>

Sheldon United Methodist Church, 405 S. Fifth St., Sheldon, will be hosting a Summer Rummage Sale. Sale will run from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Aug. 2-3. There is clothing for all, furniture, collectables, bedding, purses, shoes, DVDs, VHS tapes, records, books, a record player, toys, books, clocks, household items, dishes, shower chairs and more. There will be a bake sale and lunch served each day, bag sales for clothing and books both days. Come shop the second-hand treasures.

