Church Briefs: July 17, 2024

<strong>St. Peter’s in Grant Park’s summer schedule</strong>

St. Peter’s United Church of Christ, at 310 N. Meadow St., Grant Park, and the Rev. Kyle Timmons, have shared the summer schedule. Worship is held at 9 a.m. Sundays (and is streamed on Facebook Live). Additionally:

• Thursday through Saturday will be a teacher/homeschool sale.

• On Aug. 18 will be a Family Fun Day.

• Fusion, for grades sixth through 12th, meets once per month.

For more information, call 815-465-6191.

<strong>Blueberry Fest set in Pembroke</strong>

The annual Blueberry Festival is set for Saturday on the grounds of Rehoboth Blueberry Farm and Rehoboth Mennonite Church, 15729 E. 3000S Road, Pembroke Township. The event runs from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. and begins with a free blueberry pancake breakfast.

There will be vendors, activities for children, opportunities to go out onto the campground for a nature hunt, and time for blueberry picking (bring your own containers); blueberries cost $6 per pint and $42 per gallon (pre-orders are also available).

There will be a lunch provided by the church for a $5 donation (brats, chips and a drink). There also will be entertainment, so it is encouraged to bring lawn chairs. For more information, call 815-944-5961.

<strong>Food pantry at Redeeming Life</strong>

From noon to 2 p.m. Thursdays at Redeeming Life Ministries, 2400 Waldron Road, Kankakee, the church hosts a food pantry to directly serve local residents in Kankakee County who are experiencing hunger and food insecurity within the Kankakee area. Donations are welcome.

<strong>Widow/Widower Support Group</strong>

The Community Widow/Widower Support Group will meet at 9 a.m. Saturday at Grace Community United Methodist Church, 735 Main St. NW, Bourbonnais. All widows and widowers are invited to attend regardless of your religious affiliation. Call Peggy Sue Munday at 815-922-2079 for more information.

<strong>Beaverville blood drive</strong>

From 2-6 p.m. Aug. 1 at St. Mary’s Parish Hall in Beaverville, 308 St. Charles St., there will be a blood drive. For more information, call Diane at 815-435-2249 or 815-370-9861.

— By Daily Journal staff report