Church Briefs: July 10, 2024

<strong>Risen Savior rummage sale</strong>

From 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Thursday and Friday and from 8 a.m. to noon Saturday, Risen Savior Lutheran Church in Manteno (just west of I-57) will be hosting a rummage sale. On Saturday, everything will be 50% off. There also will be a bake sale.

<strong>Zion Lutheran (Clifton) hosting garage, bake sale</strong>

Zion Lutheran Church, 101 North Maple, Clifton, is hosting a garage and bake sale from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Thursday and Friday. Both days will feature a lunch counter, which opens at 10 a.m.

Garage sale items cost $5 per bag, $3 per bag or a free-will donation. Bake sale and lunch counter items are priced separately. The building is air-conditioned, and bathrooms are available. Proceeds are used by the Women of Zion organization to fund their various mission projects.

<strong>St. Peter’s in Grant Park’s summer schedule</strong>

St. Peter’s United Church of Christ, at 310 N. Meadow St., Grant Park, and Rev. Kyle Timmons, have shared the summer schedule:

• Worship is held at 9 a.m. Sundays (and is streamed on Facebook Live)

• On July 18-20 will be a teacher/homeschool sale

• On Aug. 18 will be a Family Fun Day

• Fusion, for grades sixth through 12th, meets once per month

For more information, call 815-465-6191.

<strong>New Vision food pantry</strong>

From 10 a.m. to noon Saturday at New Vision MB Church, 1501 E. Merchant St., Kankakee, there will be a food pantry. For more information, call 815-370-0181.

<strong>Church United in the Park</strong>

From 1:30 to 6:30 p.m. Saturday at Bird Park, 893 W. Station St., Kankakee, the stage will be set, and there will be some of the area’s best live Gospel music. The field is ready for the games and relay races, prizes and bounce house for the kids.

Bring your portable chairs. The grills will be on.

Call 708-704-2799 for additional information and church registration.

<strong>St. George’s 77th annual Summerfest</strong>

On Saturday will be the 77th annual St. George Church Summerfest at 5272 E. 5000N Road, Bourbonnais. From 3-7 p.m. (or while supplies last) there will be a barbecue chicken dinner available for a $15 donation. At 4 p.m. will be Mass inside the church.

There will be music by Any Given Weekend, a cake walk and bake sale, concessions and a cash bar, kids’ games and activities, and cash and basket raffles. Cash prizes are: first place, $1,000; second, $500; third, $300.

<strong>St. John the Baptist celebration</strong>

On Sunday, St. John the Baptist Catholic Church in L’Erable will host the annual Parish Homecoming on the church grounds (12 miles south of Kankakee on Route 45-52 and 1 mile east).

There will be an 11 a.m. Mass and then chicken and pork chop dinners served from noon to 5 p.m. The cost is $15 for a half chicken or two pork chops or $13 for a quarter chicken and one pork chop. Dinners include potato, slaw, applesauce, roll, dessert and drink.

At noon, there will be a barnyard-style tractor pull demonstration. At 10 a.m. begins weigh-in. Call 815-573-3156 for more information. At 1 p.m. is the kiddie tractor pull, and there will be coin tosses for glassware all afternoon.

Kids also can play in the corn box, and there will be butterfly pork chop sandwiches, hot dogs, ice cream, candy, chips and drinks.

Additional festivities include raffles, bingo, beer, crafts and snacks.

<strong>Zion Lutheran (Bonfield) hosting ice cream social</strong>

Zion Lutheran Church-Bonfield will have its annual ice cream social from 4:30 to 7 p.m. Sunday.

Everyone is welcome to enjoy sloppy joe sandwiches, ham sandwiches, potato salad, applesauce, potato chips and a variety of desserts including, of course, ice cream and toppings.

The church is located on Route 17, just east of Herscher Road.

<strong>Widow/Widower Support Group</strong>

The Community Widow/Widower Support Group will meet at 9 a.m. July 20 at Grace Community United Methodist Church, 735 Main St. NW, Bourbonnais. All widows and widowers are invited to attend regardless of your religious affiliation. Call Peggy Sue Munday at 815-922-2079 for more information.

