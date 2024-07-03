Church Briefs: July 3, 2024

<strong>Genesis Community hosting garage sale</strong>

Genesis Community Ministries, 2100 E. Maple St., Kankakee, will be a hosting a garage sale from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday and Saturday. There will be new and used items, including clothes, shoes, housewares, furniture, jewelry and more. It is sponsored by Red Hatters — Foxy Fifties Plus.

<strong>St. Peter’s in Grant Park’s summer schedule</strong>

St. Peter’s United Church of Christ, at 310 N. Meadow St., Grant Park, and Rev. Kyle Timmons, have shared the summer schedule:

• Worship is held at 9 a.m. Sundays (and is streamed on Facebook Live)

• On July 18-20 will be a teacher/homeschool sale

• On Aug. 18 will be a Family Fun Day

• Fusion, for grades sixth through 12th, meets once per month

For more information, call 815-465-6191.

<strong>Church United in the Park</strong>

From 1:30 to 6:30 p.m. July 13 at Bird Park, 893 W. Station St., Kankakee, the stage will be set, and there will be some of the area’s best live Gospel music. The field is ready for the games and relay races, prizes and bounce house for the kids.

Bring your portable chairs. The grills will be on.

Call 708-704-2799 for additional information and church registration.

<strong>St. John the Baptist celebration</strong>

On July 14, St. John the Baptist Catholic Church in L’Erable will host the annual Parish Homecoming on the church grounds (12 miles south of Kankakee on Route 45-52 and 1 mile east).

There will be an 11 a.m. Mass and then chicken and pork chop dinners served from noon to 5 p.m. The cost is $15 for a half chicken or two pork chops, or $13 for a quarter chicken and one pork chop. Dinners include potato, slaw, applesauce, roll, dessert and drink.

At noon, there will be a barnyard-style tractor pull demonstration. At 10 a.m. begins weigh-in. Call 815-573-3156 for more information. At 1 p.m. is the kiddie tractor pull, and there will be coin tosses for glassware all afternoon.

Kids also can play in the corn box, and there will be butterfly pork chop sandwiches, hot dogs, ice cream, candy, chips and drinks.

Additional festivities include raffles, bingo, beer, crafts and snacks.

<strong>Zion Lutheran in Bonfield hosting ice cream social</strong>

Zion Lutheran Church-Bonfield will have its annual ice cream social from 4:30 to 7 p.m. July 14.

Everyone is welcome to enjoy sloppy joe sandwiches, ham sandwiches, potato salad, applesauce, potato chips and a variety of desserts including, of course, ice cream and toppings.

The church is located on Route 17, just east of Herscher Road.

— Daily Journal staff report

<em>”On a hill far away, stood an old rugged cross, the emblem of suffering and shame. So, I’ll cherish that old rugged cross, and exchange it someday for a crown.”</em>

Dear friends,

I would like to tell you about our church, Redeeming Life Ministries, in Aroma Park under Pastor James Carr and his wife, Ethel Carr, who is in charge of Sunday School beginning at 9:15 a.m. Church service starts at 11 a.m. Please come! You will enjoy and profit from our services.

Call Pastor Carr at 815-573-3458 for more information.

— Elder Lythberg