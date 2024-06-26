Church Briefs: June 26, 2024

<strong>Monthly Mass at St. Rose</strong>

St. Rose of Lima Chapel, 486 W. Merchant St., Kankakee, will celebrate monthly Mass at 6 p.m. Friday. Enter through the west door under the canopy. The elevator is there.

Adoration of the Blessed Sacrament is held from 3-5 p.m. every Wednesday afternoon at St. Rose. Enter through the west door under the canopy. All are welcome.

<strong>Yard sale at New Vision</strong>

From 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday at New Vision MB Church, 1501 E. Merchant St., Kankakee, there will be a yard sale with something for everyone.

<strong>Second Baptist presents Live Free</strong>

At 4 p.m. Saturday at 717 N. Wildwood Ave., Kankakee, Second Baptist Church presents Live Free, mobilizing Black churches to improve public safety and transform America’s criminal justice system.

The event will address gun violence in the community.

The event will be hosted by international recording artist Zeke Locke. There will be free food, music from local guest artists and community fellowship.

<strong>First UMC in Momence hosting concert</strong>

The First United Methodist Church of Momence has announced We The Least will be performing a free concert at 5 p.m. Saturday at the church. We The Least is a Christian band, originally from Mendota, that formed in 2019. The band now is located in Nashville. Members include Michaela DeLong (vocals/keys), Nathanael DeLong (vocals/guitar), Noah DeLong (drums) and Dell May (vocals/bass). They released their first album in May 2019. For more information, go to <a href="https://www.wetheleast.com" target="_blank">wetheleast.com</a>.

The fun begins at 3:30 p.m. in the church courtyard at 111 W. Fourth St., Momence, where hot dogs, chips, ice cream and drinks will be served until 5 p.m. There also will be some games for the children to play.

The event is free, but a love offering is appreciated. Bring your family and friends, and enjoy some great music and fun.

<strong>Community Patriotic Service</strong>

At 10 a.m. Sunday, there will be a Community Patriotic Service at Dunning Park, 102-104 Lincoln Ave., Iroquois, sponsored by Sheldon, Donovan and Woodland area churches. Everyone is welcome.

<strong>Fit and Strong Exercise Classes for Seniors</strong>

Fit and Strong is an award-winning, free exercise and educational program for all adults 60 and older. Class meets from 10:30 to 11:30 a.m. Mondays and Fridays running now through Aug. 23 at Community Cup Church of the Nazarene, 900 W. Jeffery St., Kankakee.

Participants must register to attend. Call 815-933-7791, ext. 9910, to enroll.

<strong>Church United in the Park</strong>

From 1:30 to 6:30 p.m. July 13 at Bird Park, 893 W. Station St., Kankakee, the stage will be set, and there will be some of the area’s best live Gospel music. The field is ready for the games and relay races, prizes and bounce house for the kids.

Bring your portable chairs. The grills will be on.

Call 708-704-2799 for additional information and church registration.

<strong>St. John the Baptist celebration</strong>

On July 14, St. John the Baptist Catholic Church in L’Erable will host the annual Parish Homecoming on the church grounds (12 miles south of Kankakee on Route 45-52 and 1 mile east).

There will be an 11 a.m. Mass and then chicken and pork chop dinners served from noon to 5 p.m. The cost is $15 for a half chicken or two pork chops, or $13 for a quarter chicken and one pork chop. Dinners include potato, slaw, applesauce, roll, dessert and drink.

At noon, there will be a barnyard-style tractor pull demonstration. At 10 a.m. begins weigh-in. Call 815-573-3156 for more information. At 1 p.m. is the kiddie tractor pull, and there will be coin tosses for glassware all afternoon.

Kids also can play in the corn box, and there will be butterfly pork chop sandwiches, hot dogs, ice cream, candy, chips and drinks.

Additional festivities include raffles, bingo, beer, crafts and snacks.

