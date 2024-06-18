Church Briefs: June 18, 2024

<strong>Our Savior Lutheran Church’s bake, rummage sale</strong>

Our Savior Lutheran Church, 975 W. Brookmont Blvd., Kankakee, is hosting a bake and rummage sale June 20-22. Thursday is full-price. Friday, everything is half-off. Saturday is everything you can put into a provided sack. Prices only apply to rummage sale.

The sale will run from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Thursday and Friday and from 8 a.m. to noon on Saturday.

<strong>A Time to Celebrate: 1854-2024</strong>

Saint Mark United Methodist Church will be celebrating its 170th Anniversary on Sunday.

Bishop Frank J. Beard will be the guest speaker at the 10:15 a.m. worship service. Join for a morning of celebration and retrace the rich history of the church’s ancestors as they formed this community-centered congregation. The church was formerly known as Kankakee First Evangelical Church then First Evangelical United Brethren Church of Kankakee.

<strong>Growing in Faith Together 1949-2024</strong>

American Lutheran Church is celebrating 75 years as a congregation on Sunday. Bishop Greg Busboom will join in worship with Pastor Patrick Jenkins in a special service at 10 a.m. From humble beginnings as a street mission to their first church building at Fourth and Jeffrey, American Lutheran Church will celebrate with a day of thanksgiving and fellowship at their church home, 1560 Career Center Road, Bourbonnais.

<strong>First UMC in Momence hosting concert</strong>

The First United Methodist Church of Momence has announced We The Least will be performing a free concert at 5 p.m. June 29 at the church. We The Least is a Christian band, originally from Mendota, that formed in 2019. The band is now located in Nashville. Members include Michaela DeLong (vocals/keys), Nathanael DeLong (vocals/guitar), Noah DeLong (drums), and Dell May (vocals/bass). They released their first album in May of 2019. For more information, go to <a href="https://www.wetheleast.com" target="_blank">wetheleast.com</a>.

The fun begins at 3:30 p.m. in the church courtyard at 111 W. Fourth St., Momence where hot dogs, chips, ice cream and drinks will be served until 5 p.m. There will also be some games for the children to play.

While the event is free, a love offering is appreciated. Bring your family and friends and enjoy some great music and fun.

<strong>Community Patriotic Service</strong>

At 10 a.m. June 30, there will be a Community Patriotic Service at Dunning Park, 102-104 Lincoln Ave., Iroquois, sponsored by Sheldon, Donovan and Woodland area churches. Everyone is welcome.

<strong>Fit and Strong Exercise Classes for Seniors</strong>

Fit and Strong is an award-winning, free exercise and educational program for all adults 60 and older. Class meets from 10:30 to 11:30 a.m. Mondays and Fridays beginning June 3 and running through Aug. 23 at Community Cup Church of the Nazarene, 900 W. Jeffery St., Kankakee.

Participants must register to attend. Call 815-933-7791, ext. 9910, to enroll.

<strong>St. John the Baptist celebration</strong>

On July 14, St. John the Baptist Catholic Church in L’Erable will host the annual Parish Homecoming on the church grounds (12 miles south of Kankakee on Route 45-52 and one mile east).

There will be an 11 a.m. Mass and then chicken and pork chop dinners served from noon to 5 p.m. and the cost is $15 for a half chicken or two pork chops, or $13 for a quarter chicken and one pork chop. Dinners include potato, slaw, applesauce, roll, dessert and drink.

At noon, there will be a barnyard-style tractor pull demonstration. At 10 a.m. begins weigh-in. Call 815-573-3156 for more information. At 1 p.m. is the kiddie tractor pull and there will be coin tosses for glassware all afternoon.

Kids can also play in the corn box and there will be butterfly pork chop sandwiches, hot dogs, ice cream, candy, chips and drinks.

Additional festivities include raffles, bingo, beer, crafts and snacks.