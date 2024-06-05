Church Briefs: June 5, 2024

<strong>New Vision food pantry</strong>

From 10 a.m. to noon Saturday, New Vision will have its food pantry open at 1501 E. Merchant St., Kankakee. The event is first come, first served. For more information, call 815-933-3155 or 815-370-0181.

<strong>Hanging with the Seniors</strong>

Second Baptist Church, at 717 N. Wildwood Ave., Kankakee, is hosting a community and church outreach event from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday.

Free activities include bingo, basketball competitions, free food and refreshments, face painting, checkers, cornhole and more. All the games are jumbo-sized. The event is for all ages.

Sponsored the seniors of the church. The pastor is Tyler J. Prude.

<strong>Pleasant Grove’s 50 years of praise</strong>

Pleasant Grove Baptist Church, 487 North Fairmont Ave., Kankakee, will be celebrating their 50th Church Anniversary with a Gospel Concert at 6 p.m. Saturday at the church.

Guests include Pastor Phil Carroll, of Greater Shepherd, Indianapolis, Zion Gate Ministries, and Pastor Troupe, of NGB Ministries. Events will conclude at 10:30 a.m. Sunday with special guest speaker Pastor Roger Gholston, of Minnesota.

Pleasant Grove’s pastor is Ernest Rucker.

<strong>A Time to Celebrate: 1854-2024</strong>

Saint Mark United Methodist Church will be celebrating its 170th Anniversary June 23.

Bishop Frank J. Beard will be the guest speaker at the 10:15 a.m. worship service. Lunch will be served in Becker’s Hall directly after the service. Join at 1200 W. Calista St., Kankakee.

If you wish to attend the luncheon, RSVP by June 7. You can email Rhonda at <a href="mailto:zimbomba62@sbcglobal.net" target="_blank">zimbomba62@sbcglobal.net</a>.

<strong>Fit and Strong Exercise Classes for Seniors</strong>

Fit and Strong is an award-winning, free exercise and educational program for all adults 60 and older. Class meets from 10:30 to 11:30 a.m. Mondays and Fridays beginning June 3 and running through Aug. 23 at Community Cup Church of the Nazarene, 900 W. Jeffery St., Kankakee.

Participants must register to attend. Call 815-933-7791, ext. 9910, to enroll.

— Daily Journal staff report