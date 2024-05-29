Church Briefs: May 29, 2024

<strong>Monthly mass for World Peace</strong>

At 5:50 p.m. Friday is St. Rose of Lima's monthly service/mass for World Peace. The mass offers great music and great fellowship. Peace songs from the past will be sung and everyone is asked to sing along. The church is at 486 W. Merchant St., Kankakee.

<strong>Bishop Hicks coming to Kankakee</strong>

St. John Paul II Catholic Parish will hold a Corpus Christi Mass and Procession with Bishop Ronald A. Hicks at noon Sunday at 907 S. Ninth Ave., Kankakee. This will be followed by a procession to the chapel of St. Rose of Lima at 486 W. Merchant St., Kankakee.

<strong>Greater New Hope’s Wills retiring</strong>

After 40 years of service, The Rev. Howard L. Wills Sr., Pastor of Greater New Hope Missionary Baptist Church in Kankakee, has announced his retirement, effective Sunday. He began pastoring the church Feb. 12, 1984, and had served there for 11 years before under the leadership of his father, The Rev. Joseph Wills Sr.

During the years, he has guided the growth of the congregation and the ministries that serve the church and the community. The current edifice on Cedar Street was built under his leadership and completed in 2000. Pastor Wills’ other civic and denominational service during the past years include serving as president of the Minister’s Alliance; Assistant Dean of Religion for the General State Convention; a member of the Federal Loan Review Committee; a United Way board member; a C.R.A.F.T. board advisory member; organizer of the Dr. Martin L. King Foundation; and moderator of the KVBBA.

Rev. Wills’ ultimate passion is teaching and preaching the word of God and serving the people of God. He has been supported in this work by his wife of 50 years, Carol A. Wills.

At 10:45 a.m. Sunday, a celebration service will be held with a reception after from 2-4 p.m. in the Church Fellowship Hall at 1591 E. Cedar St., Kankakee. The community is invited.

<strong>1854 — “A Time to CELEBRATE” — 2024</strong>

Saint Mark United Methodist Church will be celebrating its 170th Anniversary on June 23.

Bishop Frank J. Beard will be the guest speaker at the 10:15 a.m. worship service. Lunch will be served in Becker’s Hall directly after the service. Join at 1200 W. Calista St., Kankakee.

If you wish to attend the luncheon, RSVP by June 7. You can email Rhonda at <a href="mailto:zimbomba62@sbcglobal.net" target="_blank">zimbomba62@sbcglobal.net</a>.

<strong>Fit and Strong Exercise Classes for Seniors</strong>

Fit and Strong is an award-winning, free exercise and educational program for all adults age 60 and older. Class meets from 10:30 to 11:30 a.m. Mondays and Fridays beginning June 3 and running through Aug. 23 at Community Cup Church of the Nazarene, 900 W. Jeffery St., Kankakee.

Participants must register to attend. Call 815-933-7791, ext. 9910, to enroll.

