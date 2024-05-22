Church Briefs: May 22, 2024

<strong>Sheldon Cemetery Memorial Day Service</strong>

At 11 a.m. Monday at Sheldon Cemetery, on County Road 1700, will be a Memorial Day Service with a luncheon to follow at the Sheldon Community Center sponsored by the Sheldon United Methodist Church.

<strong>Community Mass Choir Concert</strong>

At 5 p.m. Sunday at Greater New Hope M.B. Church, 1591 E. Cedar St., Kankakee, will be A Memorial Singsation, a community Mass choir concert. The host pastor is Pastor Howard L. Wills Sr.

The concert will pay tribute to Delinda Watson and Jeannie Lightfoot, who both have gone to be with the Lord. They were singing angels of Kankakee County.

Calling all singers, choir members (current and former) praise teams and soloists to participate in this community mass choir event.

Choir rehearsal starts promptly at 6 p.m. May 24.

David Johnson is the concert coordinator. For questions, call 815-325-9293.

<strong>Bishop Hicks coming to Kankakee</strong>

St. John Paul II Catholic Parish will hold a Corpus Christi Mass and Procession with Bishop Ronald A. Hicks at noon on June 2 at 907 S. Ninth Ave., Kankakee. This will be followed by a procession to the chapel of St. Rose of Lima at 486 W. Merchant St., Kankakee.

<strong>Wills of Greater New Hope retiring</strong>

After 40 years of service, The Rev. Howard L. Wills Sr., Pastor of Greater New Hope Missionary Baptist Church in Kankakee, has announced his retirement, effective June 2. He began pastoring the church Feb. 12, 1984, and had served there for 11 years before under the leadership of his father, The Rev. Joseph Wills Sr.

During the years, he has guided the growth of the congregation and the ministries that serve the church and the community. The current edifice on Cedar Street was built under his leadership and completed in 2000. Pastor Wills’ other civic and denominational service during the past years include serving as president of the Minister’s Alliance; Assistant Dean of Religion for the General State Convention; a member of the Federal Loan Review Committee; a United Way board member; a C.R.A.F.T. board advisory member; organizer of the Dr. Martin L. King Foundation; and moderator of the KVBBA.

Rev. Wills’ ultimate passion is teaching and preaching the word of God and serving the people of God. He has been supported in this work by his wife of 50 years, Carol A. Wills.

At 10:45 a.m. June 2, a celebration service will be held with a reception after from 2-4 p.m. in the Church Fellowship Hall at 1591 E. Cedar St., Kankakee. The community is invited.

