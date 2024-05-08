Church Briefs: May 8, 2024

<strong>St Paul’s Lutheran Church Rummage Sale</strong>

The semi-annual rummage sale will be held at St. Paul’s Lutheran Church, 348 E. Merchant St., Kankakee, from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Thursday and Friday. Use alley entrance. Proceeds benefit Tabea Society Altar Guild.

<strong>Plant sale in Manteno</strong>

The annual bedding plant and hanging basket sale will be held at Risen Savior Lutheran Church, 1881 W. Division, Manteno, from 9 a.m. to noon Saturday. All proceeds will benefit Redeeming Life Outreach Ministries in East Dundee.

New Vision food pantry

From 10 a.m. to noon Saturday, New Vision MB Church, 1501 E. Merchant St., Kankakee, will host its food pantry. It’s first come, first served. For more information, call 815-933-3155 or 815-370-0181.

<strong>Wayne Messmer to play ‘Damien’</strong>

At 7 p.m. May 17 at St. John Paul II Parish, see Wayne Messmer as Saint Damien in the program “The Leper Priest of Molokai” in St. Martin Church, 907 S. Ninth Ave., Kankakee.

Messmer is best known for performing the National Anthem for several of Chicago’s professional athletic teams, including the Blackhawks, Cubs, White Sox and Wolves.

Tickets cost $15 and are available at the parish office or online at <a href="https://www.jp2kankakee.org/damien" target="_blank">jp2kankakee.org/damien</a>.

<strong>Community Widow/Widower Support Group</strong>

The Community Widow/Widower Support Group will meet at 9 a.m. May 18 at Grace Community United Methodist Church, 735 Main Street NW in Bourbonnais. All widows and widowers are invited to attend regardless of your religious affiliation. Call Peggy Sue at 815-922-2079 for more information.

<strong>Pastor retirement at Kankakee Nazarene</strong>

Kankakee First Church of the Nazarene will be honoring Children’s Pastor Cindi Schimmelpfennig, who is retiring after 32 years of faithful service as Children’s Pastor and a few years as Executive Pastor. The service honoring her will be at 10:45 a.m. May 19 at 1000 N. Entrance Ave., Kankakee, with a cake reception immediately after the service.

Pastor Cindi has faithfully served as Children’s Pastor by providing a Children’s Worship Service every Sunday morning, a Wednesday night program titled Journey that usually has about 100 children in attendance, Bible Quizzing program, summer camps and Vacation Bible School. She is also the Pastor of the Prime Time Ministry for Senior Adults with a themed luncheon once per month and a program titled Dare to Care, which sends out cards, visits shut-ins and prays for the sick.

<strong>Community Mass Choir Concert</strong>

At 5 p.m. May 26 at Greater New Hope M.B. Church, 1591 E. Cedar St., Kankakee, will be A Memorial Singsation, a community Mass choir concert. The host pastor is Pastor Howard L. Wills Sr.

The concert will pay tribute to Delinda Watson and Jeannie Lightfoot, who both have gone to be with the Lord. They were singing angels of Kankakee County.

Calling all singers, choir members (current and former) praise teams and soloists to participate in this community mass choir event.

Choir rehearsal dates start promptly at 6 p.m. May 13 and May 24.

David Johnson is the concert coordinator. For questions, call 815-325-9293.

<strong>Barber Scholarship applications available</strong>

The Barber Education Trust was established in 1975 in memory of Edwin J. Barber for the purpose of assisting with the cost of tuition and fees for those persons seeking to become full-time workers in Christ’s church. BET has a minimum grant amount of $500 for each scholarship awarded.

In 49 years, 149 scholarship grants totaling about $69,155 have been awarded to those pursuing Christian service through full-time work in the church. Full-time work includes those pursuing ordained ministry, Christian education, youth ministry or other specialized ministries within the church.

This fund is designed to give preference to those persons who are from the Iroquois West School District or who were raised in the boundaries of the Iroquois River District of the Illinois Great Rivers Conference, of the United Methodist Church. Applicants are not required to be United Methodist; however, some preference will be given to those who are United Methodist.

Applications can be obtained by contacting the Barber Scholarship Committee at the Onarga United Methodist Church by email at methodistof@att.net or by mail at 109 E. Seminary Ave., Onarga, IL, 60955-1240. Applications are due by June 30 and will be awarded by July 30.

