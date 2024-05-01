Church Briefs: May 1, 2024

<strong>Beaverville church hosting rummage</strong>

St. Mary’s Church Beaverville will be hosting its annual rummage and plant sale in St. Mary’s Parish hall. The sale is set for 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Thursday and Friday with a $6 bag sale all day, and from 8 a.m. to noon Saturday with a $3 bag sale all morning. Refreshments will be for sale. The church is at 308 St. Charles St., Beaverville.

<strong>Watseka United Women in Faith</strong>

The Watseka United Women in Faith will be meeting at 1:30 p.m. Thursday in the church’s fellowship hall. Pastor Anne Kumeh, a former missionary and hospital administrator in Liberia, will give a presentation about her March 2024 mission trip to Liberia. She is serving as pastor of the Ambia (Indiana) United Methodist Church.

Watseka United Methodist Church is located at 301 S. Fourth St., Watseka. Everyone is welcome to come to this program about ministry in Liberia.

<strong>Unity International Festival at Genesis Community</strong>

Genesis Community Ministries will be sponsoring the first International Festival in the area on Saturday, at its church property at 2100 E. Maple St., Kankakee. The theme of the event is unity. The intention is to celebrate the various cultures in the community through prayer, education, food, goods and entertainment. Pastor Dave Robinson, of Genesis Community Ministries, stated, “In this time of world unrest, it’s important that we come together, get to know each other and work together for the health, safety and vitality of our local community.”

From 9-11 a.m., the day will begin with a prayer breakfast. Several area interdenominational ministers will offer prayers for the youth, the community, the nation and the world. A continental breakfast will be served.

The prayer breakfast will be followed by a program moderated by Kent Wade. Rev. Anibal Vega, of Mt. Calvary Baptist Church, will be the keynote speaker. The choir from New Vision Missionary Baptist Church will provide musical selections. Ms. And Little Ms. Cinco de Mayo also will be crowned during the program.

After the program, an afternoon of entertainment and fun will be available for all. Entertainment will include the Chapman Jazz Trio, poet Rockeem Shields, a Bass Reeves theatrical presentation, a demonstration and lesson by Junior Advanced Boxing & Sports, a Latin dance performance and lesson by A Motion Dance Academy, music selections by Jake Jazz Trio, The Simsons, African wardrobe modeling by Charlene Eads and family and a solo selection by Ms. Cinco de Mayo. A variety of children’s games and activities will be provided.

A variety of vendors will be present offering jewelry, T-shirts, baskets, African attire and other gift items. A host of local agencies will be there to discuss their programs and services. The Community Health Partnership of Illinois will provide free blood pressure and glucose screenings. The Kankakee School District 111 First Taste program will provide screenings for its programs. Primerica Inc. — Kankakee will offer information on insurance and financial planning. The Circle of Hope will provide free Qur’ans, prayer rugs and prayer caps. Food trucks and vendors will include, but are not limited to, Brother George’s BBQ, Que It Up, Tacos El Guadalajara and Paradise Desserts. A raffle for items donated by area businesses and individuals will be conducted.

The co-chairpersons of the event, Margaret Cooper and Dr. Leonard Porter, said, “The success of our event will not be possible without community participation. We hope to see everyone there.”

<strong>St Paul’s Lutheran Church Rummage Sale</strong>

The semi-annual rummage sale will be held at St. Paul’s Lutheran Church, 348 E. Merchant St., Kankakee, from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. May 9-10. Use alley entrance. Proceeds benefit Tabea Society Altar Guild.

<strong>Wayne Messmer to play ‘Damien’</strong>

At 7 p.m. May 17 at St. John Paul II Parish, see Wayne Messmer as Saint Damien in the program “The Leper Priest of Molokai” in St. Martin Church, 907 S. Ninth Ave., Kankakee.

Messmer is best known for performing the National Anthem for several of Chicago’s professional athletic teams, including the Blackhawks, Cubs, White Sox and Wolves.

Tickets cost $15 and are available at the parish office, or online at <a href="https://www.jp2kankakee.org/damien" target="_blank">jp2kankakee.org/damien</a>.

<strong>Community Mass Choir Concert</strong>

At 5 p.m. May 26 at Greater New Hope M.B. Church, 1591 E. Cedar St., Kankakee, will be A Memorial Singsation, a community Mass choir concert. The host pastor is Pastor Howard L. Wills Sr.

The concert will pay tribute to Delinda Watson and Jeannie Lightfoot, who have both gone to be with the Lord. They were singing angels of Kankakee County.

Calling all singers, choir members (current and former) praise teams and soloists to participate in this community mass choir event.

Choir rehearsal dates start promptly at 6 p.m. May 13 and May 24.

David Johnson is the concert coordinator. For questions, call 815-325-9293.

<strong>Barber Scholarship applications available</strong>

The Barber Education Trust was established in 1975 in memory of Edwin J. Barber for the purpose of assisting with the cost of tuition and fees for those persons seeking to become full-time workers in Christ’s church. BET has a minimum grant amount of $500 for each scholarship awarded.

In 49 years, 149 scholarship grants totaling about $69,155 have been awarded to those pursuing Christian service through full-time work in the church. Full-time work includes those pursuing ordained ministry, Christian education, youth ministry or other specialized ministries within the church.

This fund is designed to give preference to those persons who are from the Iroquois West School District or who were raised in the boundaries of the Iroquois River District of the Illinois Great Rivers Conference, of the United Methodist Church. Applicants are not required to be United Methodist; however, some preference will be given to those who are United Methodist.

Applications can be obtained by contacting the Barber Scholarship Committee at the Onarga United Methodist Church by email at methodistof@att.net or by mail at 109 E. Seminary Ave., Onarga, IL, 60955-1240. Applications are due by June 30 and will be awarded by July 30.

