Church Briefs: April 24, 2024

<strong>St. Rose of Lima worship service</strong>

At 6 p.m. Friday will be St. Rose of Lima’s monthly worship service/mass. This service will go back to the planting season for farmers and the importance of the seeds and soils.

This is a worldwide recognition of farmers and gardeners and their importance, and there is a blessing titled Soils/Seeds/Farms and Gardens. Everyone is invited and encouraged to bring to St. Rose their soils and seeds to be blessed during the service. There is always music and fellowship.

<strong>Greater New Hope M B Church hosting pastoral anniversary</strong>

Greater New Hope M B Church, 1591 E. Cedar St., Kankakee, will host a pastoral anniversary celebrating Pastor Howard L. Wills Sr. for his 40 years of dedicated service. The celebration will be held at 10:45 a.m. Sunday.

The guest speaker for the occasion will be Rev. Dr. Ricky Freeman, Ebenezer Third Baptist Church, Austin, Texas.

The theme is “A Servant Planted by God,” Isaiah 61: 1-3.

<strong>New Vision’s Women’s Day program</strong>

New Vision MB Church, 1501 East Merchant St., Kankakee, and Pastor Tom Ivy will present a Women’s Day program at 3:30 p.m. Sunday. The theme is Healer of Broken Hearts, Psalms 34:18-20, the host is First Lady Deborah Ivy, and the guest speaker is Dr. Carolyn Butler.

<strong>Beaverville church names Woman of the Year, hosting rummage</strong>

Angela Jones, of Donovan, has been named the 2024 Woman of the Year by St. Mary’s Church Beaverville’s Council of Catholic Women. Angela was honored at a Mass on Saturday. The Mass was celebrated by the Reverend Bishop Hicks, the Bishop for the Diocese of Joliet, at the Cathedral of Saint Raymond in Joliet.

Angela, along with all the Women of the Year and Parish Presidents Janet Loy and Diane Gagnon, were honored. The theme of the Mass was “Full of Grace.”

The church will be hosting its annual rummage and plant sale in St. Mary’s Parish hall in Beaverville. The sale is set for 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. May 2 and 3 with a $6 bag sale all day, and from 8 a.m. to noon May 4 with a $3 bag sale all morning. Refreshments will be for sale. The church is at 308 St. Charles St., Beaverville.

<strong>Watseka United Women in Faith</strong>

The Watseka United Women in Faith will be meeting at 1:30 p.m. May 2 in the church’s fellowship hall. Pastor Anne Kumeh, a former missionary and hospital administrator in Liberia, will give a presentation about her March 2024 mission trip to Liberia. She is serving as pastor of the Ambia (Indiana) United Methodist Church.

Watseka United Methodist Church is located at 301 S. Fourth St., Watseka. Everyone is welcome to come to this program about ministry in Liberia.

<strong>Unity International Festival</strong>

From 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. May 4 at Genesis Community Ministries, 2100 E. Maple St., Kankakee, will be the inaugural Unity International Festival. The pastor is Pastor Dave Robinson.

There will be activities for everyone, including fun, food, music and fellowship.

For questions, call 815-578-1488 or 815-295-0585.

Honorees include:

• Isabella Pina, Queen, freshman at Beecher High School. Isabella’s parents are Kim and Solo Pina.

• Elena Andrade, Little Princess, student at Taft Primary School. Elena’s parents are Jessica and Fernando Andrade.

• Paisley Andrade, Little Princess, student at Edison Primary School. Paisley’s parents are Magen Meyer and Migel Andrade.

<strong>Community Mass Choir Concert</strong>

At 5 p.m. May 26 at Greater New Hope M.B. Church, 1591 E. Cedar St., Kankakee, will be A Memorial Singsation, a community Mass choir concert. The host pastor is Pastor Howard L. Wills Sr.

The concert will pay tribute to Delinda Watson and Jeannie Lightfoot, who have both gone to be with the Lord. They were singing angels of Kankakee County.

Calling all singers, choir members (current and former) praise teams and soloist to participate in this community mass choir event.

Choir rehearsal dates start promptly at 6 p.m. May 13 and May 24.

David Johnson is the concert coordinator. For questions, call 815-325-9293.

