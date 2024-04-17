Church Briefs: April 17, 2024

<strong>Summer clothing giveaway</strong>

From 9 a.m. to noon Saturday at Manteno Church of God, 126 E. First St., Manteno, Love’s Closet will host a summer clothing giveaway.

<strong>Maternity BVM CCW names Woman of the Year</strong>

The Council of Catholic Women of Maternity BVM Parish in Bourbonnais has named Rhonda Smith as its Woman of the Year for 2024. Smith will be honored at the Woman of the Year Mass on Saturday at the Cathedral of St. Raymond in Joliet.

<strong>St. Rose of Lima Monical’s fundraiser</strong>

St. Rose of Lima Chapel, 486 W. Merchant St., Kankakee, will be hosting a Community Day fundraiser Monday.

At the Bourbonnais, Kankakee and Manteno locations of Monical’s Pizza, 20% of a patron’s bill will be donated back to St. Rose. To participate in the fundraiser, mention St. Rose when ordering and there will be a coupon to fill out.

<strong>St. Rose of Lima worship service</strong>

At 6 p.m. April 26 will be St. Rose of Lima’s monthly worship service/mass. This service will go back to the planting season for farmers and the importance of the seeds and soils.

This is a worldwide recognition of farmers and gardeners and their importance and there is a blessing titled Soils/Seeds/Farms and Gardens. Everyone is invited and encouraged to bring to St. Rose their soils and seeds to be blessed during the service. There is always music and fellowship.

