Quilting with Grace celebrates 20 years as Grace UMC celebrates 45

Among the worship and fellowship found inside of Grace Community United Methodist Church in Bourbonnais is a myriad of projects giving back to the community.

Included in those projects is Quilting with Grace, which is celebrating its 20th year. The fellowship group was started by a group of women of different faiths who meet from 9-11:45 a.m. on Wednesdays at Grace Community UMC. The group shares a bond of the love of sewing and being able to give to others in need.

In 2023, the quilters completed 103 quilts that were donated to various organizations and persons in need. Two years ago, they began making quilts for the area’s veterans. Nine quilts were presented to veterans with a label on the back thanking them for their service.

Other recipients of quilts include Agape, Asbury UMC Homeless Ministry, Cunningham Children’s Home in Urbana, the Prince Home in Manteno for homeless veterans, Harbor House and Baby Fold in Normal.

The group relies on donations of fabric, sewing supplies and the time and energy of more than 20 friends who sew Wednesday mornings and have the fellowship, friendship and sewing knowledge to complete quilts for those in need.

For more information on the group, call 815-932-4011, or email <a href="mailto:office@bourbonnaisgrace.org" target="_blank">office@bourbonnaisgrace.org</a>.

<strong>MISSION PROJECTS</strong>

Grace Community UMC Chairperson for Missions Anna Carmain has been with the church for many years — her husband even helped build the current church when it was operating out of two trailers. She refers to the quilting group as “our Angel Group” and said they “are the most awesome, loving group.”

“The first time I went to Grace Community UMC, I was so surprised I was greeted by everyone,” Carmain recalled. “What a caring church. They made me feel like I was at home and was like family.”

The Missions Group that Carmain oversees does a lot to give back to the community — from sponsoring Blessings in a Backpack to helping with the Wesley Food Pantry to helping build beds with Sleep in Heavenly Peace.

The latter project is on deck from 9 a.m. to noon April 20 as the church will be hosting a bed-building event. The plan is to build 40 beds.

“Our church is a one-of-a-kind church always looking to help anyone,” Carmain said. “When a member lives alone and [is] having surgery, we bring food and visit.”

Having just celebrated 45 years as a church, Carmain said Grace has “a lot to be proud of.”

“It’s a wonderful church to bring your children and grandchildren to,” she said, calling Grace a five-star church. “We have a daycare and help them whenever we can.”

Additional mission projects include working with Red Bird Mission in Kentucky and Baby Fold in Normal, supporting a missionary in Africa and the Illinois Veterans’ Home at Manteno, and offering an Angel Tree at Christmas for children in need of gifts.

The church is at 735 Main St. NW, Bourbonnais, and the pastor is Steve Hudspath. Services are at 5 p.m. Saturday and 10 a.m. Sunday.

“Please come and visit. We love to see new faces,” Carmain said.